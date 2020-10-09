Water Cooler: Soul, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Fletch, Casey Neistat, French Exit, The Sixth Sense, Shutter Island
Posted on Friday, October 9th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 9, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the hallmark store to buy new Christmas ornaments, yes in October.
- Brad participated in a virtual press day for Pixar’s Soul
- Chris voted.
- Hoai-Tran guested on an episode of The Storm.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob started reading Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon.
- Chris read My Best Friend’s Exorcism by Grady Hendrix.
- Ben re-read The Halloween Tree.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter has been watching Casey Neistat’s vlogs.
- Brad saw roughly 40 minutes of Pixar’s Soul and their new short Burrow, watched Fletch, and is keeping up with The Great British Baking Show
- Jacob is still pretty much just watching Star Trek and Doctor Who.
- Hoai-Tran watched Red, White and Blue, Tragic Jungle, French Exit, rewatched The Sixth Sense.
- Ben saw Echo in the Canyon, The Invisible Man, and rewatched Shutter Island and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad had Watermelon Frooties and Pop-Tarts Brown Sugar Cinnamon Good Humor Bar
All the other stuff you need to know:
