On the March 19, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob attended the SXSW Film Festival , explored SXSW Gaming , had dinner with /Film friends, and met some very friendly readers and listeners. He has also decided it is time to catalogue his entire library. Brad went to Victoria, British Columbia to visit the set of The Boy 2 , has been preparing to get back into improv for an upcoming charity show, and started to catalog his movie collection with the Sort It! Movies app. Chris went to Austin for the Pet Sematary premiere and press junket at SXSW, and attended an Alamo Drafthouse for the first time. Hoai-Tran saw The Pixies and Weezer at Madison Square Garden.

What we’ve been Reading : Chris is reading Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou. Jacob is almost done with Wolf in White Van . He also read the first four hardcover volumes of Fullmetal Alchemist and Junji Ito’s Shivers collection.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter watched Cobra Kai season 2 , saw Disney’s live-action Dumbo , and saw Shazam . Brad watched The Boy, The Wandering Earth, Shoplifters, Teen Titans Go to the Movies, How to Train Your Dragon 3, Captain Marvel , Free Solo, Mona Lisa Smile and the first season of Queer Eye. Ben watched From Here to Eternity , High Society , Triple Threat , and Triple Frontier. Chris watched Pet Sematary , The Curse of La Llorona , Climax , Apollo 11 , Aquaman , Dragged Across Concrete , and four episodes of the new Twilight Zone . Jacob watched a whole bunch of movies at SXSW (plug yesterday’s episode), including Us , Booksmart , The Art of Self-Defense , Good Boys , Pet Sematary , Stuber , and The Curse of La Llorona . Before that, he saw Captain Marvel . He started Netflix’s Bodyguard and has never been more happy to see a contestant lose a Top Chef season finale. Hoai-Tran watched Wonder Park, Shazam , The Guilty, Deep Red and has been binging the new episodes of Terrace House .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter fell in love with Pizza in a Bag Pepperoni Jerky from super snack time, made Keto McGriddles , ate the new Cereal School , and got a Keto Mojo blood reader. Jacob has been enjoying Rebel Ice Cream and The Cereal School . Brad bought snacks from Canada, including Cookie Crumble and Hazelnut Crunch KitKats , Chips Ahoy, Caramilk and Coffee Crisp chocolate eggs. Also found Maple Bacon Donut Cereal and Chicken and Waffles Cereal , and Crisp Apple Pop-Tarts .

What we’ve been Playing : Peter attended a board game night and played a few fun party games he would like to recommend: a very simple card game called Illusion , a mind reading cooperative card game called The Mind , and a team vs team game called Decrypto . Jacob is planning a Star Wars: Edge of the Empire RPG campaign.



