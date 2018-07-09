On the July 9, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob has been battling the cold from hell and has been shopping for new light fixtures because this is the Adult Life. Peter has a hole in his bedroom ceiling and learned nothing from the process, and discovered the wonders of OfferUp Hoai-Tran was rudely thwarted from Friday movie night thanks to a MoviePass outage. Brad went strawberry picking at a local orchard

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read an incredible article about John Arthur , the “toughest man in America.” Hoai-Tran has started reading Amy Tan’s The Bonesetter’s Daughter .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter binge watched Barry and watched the first episode of Sharp Objects , has yet to use his AMC A-List Jacob saw Ant-Man and the Wasp , finally watched Coco and has started watching GLOW on Netflix. Ben watched Set It Up, The Mark of Zorro, Witness for the Prosecution, and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation Chris watched Predator 2 on HBOGo, and re-watched A Quiet Place . Hoai-Tran watched Ant-Man and the Wasp , Sorry to Bother You, My Hero Academia, Over the Garden Wall, and the first episode of Sharp Objects . Brad saw Ant-Man and the Wasp , watched Save the Last Dance for the First Time, has been watching Big Brother Season 20.

What we’ve been Eating : Brad has been eating Grilled Steak Doritos from Canada, Crunchy Cinnamon Squares Chocolate Bar and a Milkybar, and tried White Mystery Airheads soda from 7-Eleven.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob has been playing Forza Horizon 3 , broke out the JackBox Party Pack for the millionth time, and has continued organizing his board game library. Brad picked up LEGO Dimensions and some expansion packs on the cheap from Walmart.



