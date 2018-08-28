Water Cooler: San Antonio, Jim Henson, London, Sharp Objects, Lizzie, Magic For Humans, The Wild One, Indiana Jones
Posted on Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 28, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Brad isn’t joining us this week because he’s out sick.
In The News:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob went on a birthday vacation to San Antonio, where he stayed in a nice hotel and visited a lot of tourist traps, including a wax museum, a Ripley’s museum, a haunted house, and the world’s worst 4D theater.
- Peter visited The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited exhibit at Skirball, ran into Cesar from 1 second every day and watched Jon Armstrong perform 4 hours of magic at the Magic Castle without repeating a trick.
- Ben went to London for the first time
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Hoai-Tran started reading Sharp Objects.
- Ben read A Study in Scarlet
- Jacob has been reading Kitchen Confidential.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter binge-watched the whole first season of Justin Willman’s Netflix series Magic For Humans, saw Searching on opening night, rewatched Muppets Take Manhattan, and started watching HBO’s Succession.
- Chris watched Lizzie and the upcoming season of BoJack Horseman.
- Ben watched The Wild One, Once, and has been rewatching Game of Thrones
- Jacob revisited Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on the world’s crappiest hotel television and watched a little too much of a Shark Tank marathon.
- Hoai-Tran watched Juliet, Naked and the series finale of Sharp Objects.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter has joined Brad in going on a diet.
- Jacob ate at The Esquire Tavern, La Gloria, and other San Antonio establishments.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob simply cannot stop playing Dead Cells. He also played Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes.
Other articles mentioned:
- Specters, Shadows, and Slackers: How I Survived My Job at a Haunted House
- A New Must-Experience Magic Show Is Coming To Hollywood
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.