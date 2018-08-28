jim henson puppet

On the August 28, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Brad isn’t joining us this week because he’s out sick.

    • Jacob went on a birthday vacation to San Antonio, where he stayed in a nice hotel and visited a lot of tourist traps, including a wax museum, a Ripley’s museum, a haunted house, and the world’s worst 4D theater.
    • Peter visited The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited exhibit at Skirball, ran into Cesar from 1 second every day and watched Jon Armstrong perform 4 hours of magic at the Magic Castle without repeating a trick.
    • Ben went to London for the first time
    • Hoai-Tran started reading Sharp Objects.
    • Ben read A Study in Scarlet
    • Jacob has been reading Kitchen Confidential.
    • Peter binge-watched the whole first season of Justin Willman’s Netflix series Magic For Humans, saw Searching on opening night, rewatched Muppets Take Manhattan, and started watching HBO’s Succession.
    • Chris watched Lizzie and the upcoming season of BoJack Horseman.
    • Ben watched The Wild One, Once, and has been rewatching Game of Thrones
    • Jacob revisited Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on the world’s crappiest hotel television and watched a little too much of a Shark Tank marathon.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Juliet, Naked and the series finale of Sharp Objects.
    • Peter has joined Brad in going on a diet.
    • Jacob ate at The Esquire Tavern, La Gloria, and other San Antonio establishments.
    • Jacob simply cannot stop playing Dead Cells. He also played Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes.

