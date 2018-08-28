On the August 28, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Brad isn’t joining us this week because he’s out sick.

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob went on a birthday vacation to San Antonio, where he stayed in a nice hotel and visited a lot of tourist traps, including a wax museum, a Ripley’s museum, a haunted house, and the world’s worst 4D theater. Peter visited The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited exhibit at Skirball, ran into Cesar from 1 second every day and watched Jon Armstrong perform 4 hours of magic at the Magic Castle without repeating a trick. Ben went to London for the first time

What we’ve been Reading : Hoai-Tran started reading Sharp Objects . Ben read A Study in Scarlet Jacob has been reading Kitchen Confidential .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter binge-watched the whole first season of Justin Willman ’s Netflix series Magic For Humans , saw Searching on opening night, rewatched Muppets Take Manhattan , and started watching HBO’s Succession . Chris watched Lizzie and the upcoming season of BoJack Horseman . Ben watched The Wild One , Once, and has been rewatching Game of Thrones Jacob revisited Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on the world’s crappiest hotel television and watched a little too much of a Shark Tank marathon. Hoai-Tran watched Juliet, Naked and the series finale of Sharp Objects .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter has joined Brad in going on a diet. Jacob ate at The Esquire Tavern, La Gloria, and other San Antonio establishments.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob simply cannot stop playing Dead Cells . He also played Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes .



