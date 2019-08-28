On the August 28 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter is sick, but the D23 episode is still coming.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob turned 31 and bought new pants and has been doing some weirdly melancholy soul-searching. Ben has been living in Los Angeles for 10 years What we’ve been Reading : Jacob has been reading Theme Park Design by David Younger. What we’ve been Watching : Jacob and Hoai-Tran saw Ready or Not . Chris has been watching Nailed It Brad watched Good Boys and Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid Jacob watched Olympus Has Fallen . Ben watched Good Time , The General , Dear White People season 3, and The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Krispy Kreme Reese’s Filled Doughnuts , the Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich , and The Impossible Whopper . What we’ve been Playing : Jacob played Le Havre , Century: Spice Road , Dead Last and Snake Oil . Ben played Cinephile



Other Articles Mentioned:





All the other stuff you need to know: