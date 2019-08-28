Ready or Not lean

On the August 28 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter is sick, but the D23 episode is still coming.

At The Water Cooler:

      • What we’ve been Doing:
        • Jacob turned 31 and bought new pants and has been doing some weirdly melancholy soul-searching.
        • Ben has been living in Los Angeles for 10 years
      • What we’ve been Reading:
        • Jacob has been reading Theme Park Design by David Younger.
      • What we’ve been Watching:
        • Jacob and Hoai-Tran saw Ready or Not.
        • Chris has been watching Nailed It
          • Brad watched Good Boys and Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
        • Jacob watched Olympus Has Fallen.
        • Ben watched Good Time, The General, Dear White People season 3, and The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 
    • What we’ve been Eating:
      • Brad tried Krispy Kreme Reese’s Filled Doughnuts, the Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich, and The Impossible Whopper.
    • What we’ve been Playing:
      • Jacob played Le Havre, Century: Spice Road, Dead Last and Snake Oil.
      • Ben played Cinephile

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

