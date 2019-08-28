Water Cooler: Ready or Not, Nailed It, Good Boys, Good Time, Snake Oil, Cinephile, and More
Posted on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the August 28 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Peter is sick, but the D23 episode is still coming.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob turned 31 and bought new pants and has been doing some weirdly melancholy soul-searching.
- Ben has been living in Los Angeles for 10 years
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob has been reading Theme Park Design by David Younger.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob and Hoai-Tran saw Ready or Not.
- Chris has been watching Nailed It
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Brad watched Good Boys and Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
- Jacob watched Olympus Has Fallen.
- Ben watched Good Time, The General, Dear White People season 3, and The Handmaid’s Tale season 3
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Krispy Kreme Reese’s Filled Doughnuts, the Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich, and The Impossible Whopper.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played Le Havre, Century: Spice Road, Dead Last and Snake Oil.
- Ben played Cinephile
