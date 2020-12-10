Water Cooler Podcast: Catching Up With the Films of 2020

Films of 2020

On the December 10, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to at the water cooler.

Opening Banter:

 

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • Everyone has been playing catch-up with the 2020 movie slate. And that’s all we’re talking about today.
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Ben and Brad watched Boys State
      • Jacob and Ben watched Freaky.
      • Ben and Brad watched Nomadland.
      • HT and Ben watched Sound of Metal.
      • Brad and Ben watched Possessor.
      • HT and Ben also watched Mank and Another Round.
      • Ben watched The Old Guard, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Archenemy, Wild Mountain Thyme, and Love and Monsters.
      • Jacob watched The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bad Education, and The Painter and the Thief.
      • Hoai-Tran watched Wonder Woman 1984, She Dies Tomorrow, The Call.
      • Brad watched folklore: the long pond studio sessions, and Minari

 

 

 

Additional Things We Mentioned: Culturally Relevant Interview with Boys State director Jesse Moss

 

/Film

