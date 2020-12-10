Water Cooler Podcast: Catching Up With the Films of 2020
Posted on Thursday, December 10th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the December 10, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to at the water cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
-
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Everyone has been playing catch-up with the 2020 movie slate. And that’s all we’re talking about today.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben and Brad watched Boys State
- Jacob and Ben watched Freaky.
- Ben and Brad watched Nomadland.
- HT and Ben watched Sound of Metal.
- Brad and Ben watched Possessor.
- HT and Ben also watched Mank and Another Round.
- Ben watched The Old Guard, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Archenemy, Wild Mountain Thyme, and Love and Monsters.
- Jacob watched The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bad Education, and The Painter and the Thief.
- Hoai-Tran watched Wonder Woman 1984, She Dies Tomorrow, The Call.
- Brad watched folklore: the long pond studio sessions, and Minari
- What we’ve been Doing:
Additional Things We Mentioned: Culturally Relevant Interview with Boys State director Jesse Moss
