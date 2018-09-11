Water Cooler: Ozark, Doctor Who, Black Klansman, Always Sunny, Money Heist, Predator, Conjuring, Pachinko, Doom Patrol
Posted on Tuesday, September 11th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 11, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Chris is away at the Toronto International Film Festival and Brad is sick.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the yearly Magic Castle swap meet and bought magic stuff.
- Jacob found time to visit Madness Games and Comics in Dallas and celebrated his third wedding anniversary.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Hoai-Tran has been reading Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
- Jacob has dipped his toes into Doom Patrol
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter finally saw Spike Lee’s Black Klansman and Paddington. He tried to watch Nicolas Cage in Mom and Dad, finished Ozark season 2 and started watching a spanish tv series called Money Heist on Netflix. He also saw a press screening of The Predator.
- Ben saw The Predator, started Ozark, and caught the season 13 premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- Jacob rewatched all of the Conjuring movies before he saw The Nun.
- Hoai-Tran finally saw Three Identical Strangers, has been rewatching and renewing her love for Doctor Who.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter celebrated a friend’s birthday at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak and had a cheat day at the Crack Shack and regrets it.
- Ben ate one of the best meals of his life at Majordomo.
- Jacob ate suppli at Enoteca Vespaio and it’s just the best.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob has been reading the Vampire: The Masquerade 5th edition book.
- Ben is still playing Marvel’s Spider-Man
