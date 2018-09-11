the predator scene cut

On the September 11, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Chris is away at the Toronto International Film Festival and Brad is sick.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter went to the yearly Magic Castle swap meet and bought magic stuff.
    • Jacob found time to visit Madness Games and Comics in Dallas and celebrated his third wedding anniversary.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Hoai-Tran has been reading Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
    • Jacob has dipped his toes into Doom Patrol
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter finally saw Spike Lee’s Black Klansman and Paddington. He tried to watch Nicolas Cage in Mom and Dad, finished Ozark season 2 and started watching a spanish tv series called Money Heist on Netflix. He also saw a press screening of The Predator.
    • Ben saw The Predator, started Ozark, and caught the season 13 premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
    • Jacob rewatched all of the Conjuring movies before he saw The Nun.
    • Hoai-Tran finally saw Three Identical Strangers, has been rewatching and renewing her love for Doctor Who.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter celebrated a friend’s birthday at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak and had a cheat day at the Crack Shack and regrets it.
    • Ben ate one of the best meals of his life at Majordomo.
    • Jacob ate suppli at Enoteca Vespaio and it’s just the best.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob has been reading the Vampire: The Masquerade 5th edition book.
    • Ben is still playing Marvel’s Spider-Man

