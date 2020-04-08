On the April 8, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Brad is out sick today.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter has been dealing with his sick dog. Chris set his kitchen on fire, and also launched a new podcast, 21st Century Spielberg . Jacob has renamed the days of the week out of boredom. Hoai-Tran ventured out on her roof.

What we’ve been Reading : Chris read Grady Hendrix’s Great Stephen King Reread .

What we’ve been Watching : Ben and Peter watched Home Before Dark Chris and HT watched Onward Peter watched Happy Death Day, David Blaine’s new tv special The Magic Way , the first half of season six of Bosch , and boy was that episode of Better Call Saul awesome (Chris also watched that episode). Chris watched Killing Eve season 3. Jacob watched The Mask of Zorro , The Count of Monte Cristo , Kong: Skull Island , Godzilla , National Treasure , Raiders of the Lost Ark , Minority Report , The Room , Ratatouille , Wall-E , Aladdin , Moana , Captain Marvel , and is still enjoying New Girl . Hoai-Tran watched The Platform, Moonstruck, rewatched Rear Window . Ben watched Happy Death Day 2U , The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp , and had a Toshiro Mifune marathon with Drunken Angel , Stray Dog , and Sanjuro .

What we’ve been Eating : Hoai-Tran fried tofu and nothing caught on fire! Peter ate a bunch of Canadian candy and snacks . Watch the video.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob beat The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and he’s excited about the new updates to Ring-Fit Adventure .



All the other stuff you need to know: