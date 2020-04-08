Water Cooler: Onward, The Platform, Happy Death Day, Better Call Saul, Sanjuro, Drunken Angel, The Mask of Zorro, The Count of Monte Cristo
Posted on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 8, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Brad is out sick today.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter has been dealing with his sick dog.
- Chris set his kitchen on fire, and also launched a new podcast, 21st Century Spielberg.
- Jacob has renamed the days of the week out of boredom.
- Hoai-Tran ventured out on her roof.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Chris read Grady Hendrix’s Great Stephen King Reread.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben and Peter watched Home Before Dark
- Chris and HT watched Onward
- Peter watched Happy Death Day, David Blaine’s new tv special The Magic Way, the first half of season six of Bosch, and boy was that episode of Better Call Saul awesome (Chris also watched that episode).
- Chris watched Killing Eve season 3.
- Jacob watched The Mask of Zorro, The Count of Monte Cristo, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla, National Treasure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Minority Report, The Room, Ratatouille, Wall-E, Aladdin, Moana, Captain Marvel, and is still enjoying New Girl.
- Hoai-Tran watched The Platform, Moonstruck, rewatched Rear Window.
- Ben watched Happy Death Day 2U, The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp, and had a Toshiro Mifune marathon with Drunken Angel, Stray Dog, and Sanjuro.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Hoai-Tran fried tofu and nothing caught on fire!
- Peter ate a bunch of Canadian candy and snacks. Watch the video.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob beat The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and he’s excited about the new updates to Ring-Fit Adventure.
