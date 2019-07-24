On the July 24, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: HT is away on vacation.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob explored Balboa Park before Comic-Con, survived Comic-Con, and has introduced new elements into his daily exercise routine. He also learned that the Eye of Agamotto will get you searched by a TSA Agent. Peter got a tour of the new Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Los Angeles , met a lot of readers and even more viewers at Comic Con . Also plugs Video: Trying to CRASH The Millennium Falcon in ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ’. Brad didn’t go to Comic-Con for the first time in 9 years, is making final preparations for his girlfriend to arrive this week

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read The Chain by Adrian McKinty.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Ben and Chris saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . Peter saw The Amazing Jonathan Documentary coming to Hulu, he finally saw more of Barry season 2, and saw Midsommar . Jacob saw the first two episodes of Undone and the first episode of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance at Comic-Con. Brad finished The Good Place Season 3, started watching the final season of Broad City . Ben watched Lilo and Stitch and the season 2 finale of Big Little Lies .

What we’ve been Eating : Jacob and Peter enjoyed Richard Walker’s Pancake House and La Puerta in San Diego. Peter tried the Spider-Man popcorn at AMC, and wants to recommend GButter . Brad tried Mac and Cheese Pringles .

What we’ve been Playing : Brad played Cuphead



