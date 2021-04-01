nobody trailer

On the April 1, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista at the virtual water cooler to talk about what they’ve been up to.

Opening Banter

 

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Jacob returned to a movie theater.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob is reading This is How You Make a Movie by Tim Grierson.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Ben and Chris watched The China Syndrome
    • Ben, Chris, and HT watched Chungking Express.
    • Ben watched Big Night and An American Werewolf in London.
    • Jacob watched Nobody, Zodiac, Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3, more episodes of Made for Love, and The Emperor’s New Groove.
    • Chris watched Godzilla vs. Kong, The Unholy, and Hemingway
    • Brad watched Solar Opposites Season 2, The Last Blockbuster, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: Always and Forever, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American.
    • Hoai-Tran saw 30 minutes of footage from Pixar’s Luca, watched Infernal Affairs, and the 1950 Father of the Bride.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Fruity Pebbles and Snickers coffee creamers, Mountain Dew Rise energy drinks, TC Chocolate Maple Toffee.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Brad has been playing Super Mario 64

 

