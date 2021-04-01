Water Cooler: Nobody, Chungking Express, The China Syndrome, Infernal Affairs, Solar Opposites, and More
Posted on Thursday, April 1st, 2021
On the April 1, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista at the virtual water cooler to talk about what they've been up to.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob returned to a movie theater.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob is reading This is How You Make a Movie by Tim Grierson.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben and Chris watched The China Syndrome.
- Ben, Chris, and HT watched Chungking Express.
- Ben watched Big Night and An American Werewolf in London.
- Jacob watched Nobody, Zodiac, Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3, more episodes of Made for Love, and The Emperor’s New Groove.
- Chris watched Godzilla vs. Kong, The Unholy, and Hemingway.
- Brad watched Solar Opposites Season 2, The Last Blockbuster, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: Always and Forever, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American.
- Hoai-Tran saw 30 minutes of footage from Pixar’s Luca, watched Infernal Affairs, and the 1950 Father of the Bride.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Fruity Pebbles and Snickers coffee creamers, Mountain Dew Rise energy drinks, TC Chocolate Maple Toffee.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad has been playing Super Mario 64
