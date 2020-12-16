News of the World featurette

On the December 16, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the water cooler.

Opening Banter

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Jacob ran out of space on Gmail, somehow.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • HT is continuing her journey in Earthsea, finished The Farthest Shore and is reading Tehanu.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Ben, Brad and Chris watched News of the World
    • Ben, HT, and Brad watched One Night in Miami…
    • Ben and Brad watched The Way Back and The Vast of Night.
    • Ben watched Promising Young Woman, On the Rocks, Wolfwalkers, and His House.
    • Jacob and HT watched The Personal History of David Copperfield.
    • Jacob watched Mank, Run, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sound of Metal, Boys State, and Shirley. He also watched the first season of Evil.
    • Chris watched Tenet, While You Were Sleeping, Speed, The Santa Clause, Scrooged, and Big
    • Brad watched Ammonite, The Queen’s Gambit, The Holiday Movies That Made Us, and Friends Season 2
    • Hoai-Tran watched Soul and Minari.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried SweetTarts Twisted Holiday Punch Ropes, Monster Papillon and Khaotic flavors, Mocha Kit Kat Duos, Snickers Peanut Brownie Squares.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob beat Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 5.

 

