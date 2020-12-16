Water Cooler: News of the World, One Night in Miami, Speed, Minari, The Vast of Night, and More
Posted on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the December 16, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the water cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob ran out of space on Gmail, somehow.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- HT is continuing her journey in Earthsea, finished The Farthest Shore and is reading Tehanu.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben, Brad and Chris watched News of the World
- Ben, HT, and Brad watched One Night in Miami…
- Ben and Brad watched The Way Back and The Vast of Night.
- Ben watched Promising Young Woman, On the Rocks, Wolfwalkers, and His House.
- Jacob and HT watched The Personal History of David Copperfield.
- Jacob watched Mank, Run, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sound of Metal, Boys State, and Shirley. He also watched the first season of Evil.
- Chris watched Tenet, While You Were Sleeping, Speed, The Santa Clause, Scrooged, and Big.
- Brad watched Ammonite, The Queen’s Gambit, The Holiday Movies That Made Us, and Friends Season 2
- Hoai-Tran watched Soul and Minari.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried SweetTarts Twisted Holiday Punch Ropes, Monster Papillon and Khaotic flavors, Mocha Kit Kat Duos, Snickers Peanut Brownie Squares.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob beat Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 5.
Other Articles:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.