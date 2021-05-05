On the May 5, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.





At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to the grand reopening of Disneyland after a 400+ day closure. Watch the video here . He also went back to Disneyland to spend May the 4th inside Galaxy’s Edge . Watch that video here . Brad started doing a morning radio show. Watch/listen to it here .

What we’ve been Reading : Peter and Brad checked out The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge . See Peter’s video about the unused concepts here . Read Brad’s review of the book right here . Jacob is reading Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe. Hoai-Tran is reading Doctor Who: The Writer’s Tale by Russell T. Davies.

What we’ve been Watching : Ben and Jacob watched The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Peter watched The Bad Batch on Disney+, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Amazon, and more episodes of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers . Brad watched Without Remorse , Things Heard & Seen , and Mortal Kombat . Chris watched In the Heights , The Father , and started watching Warrior . Jacob watched Mystery Men and began a rewatch of The Sopranos . Ben watched Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm and Brigadoon . Hoai-Tran watched I Saw the Devil .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried a Cocoa Pebbles Chocolate Bar

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob is playing Returnal on the PlayStation 5.



All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.