On the May 5, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.


At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Ben and Jacob watched The Mitchells vs. The Machines.
    • Peter watched The Bad Batch on Disney+, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Amazon, and more episodes of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
    • Brad watched Without Remorse, Things Heard & Seen, and Mortal Kombat.
    • Chris watched In the Heights, The Father, and started watching Warrior
    • Jacob watched Mystery Men and began a rewatch of The Sopranos.
    • Ben watched Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm and Brigadoon.
    • Hoai-Tran watched I Saw the Devil.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried a Cocoa Pebbles Chocolate Bar
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob is playing Returnal on the PlayStation 5.

 

