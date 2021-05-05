On the May 5, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the grand reopening of Disneyland after a 400+ day closure. Watch the video here. He also went back to Disneyland to spend May the 4th inside Galaxy’s Edge. Watch that video here.
- Brad started doing a morning radio show. Watch/listen to it here.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Peter and Brad checked out The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. See Peter’s video about the unused concepts here. Read Brad’s review of the book right here.
- Jacob is reading Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe.
- Hoai-Tran is reading Doctor Who: The Writer’s Tale by Russell T. Davies.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben and Jacob watched The Mitchells vs. The Machines.
- Peter watched The Bad Batch on Disney+, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Amazon, and more episodes of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
- Brad watched Without Remorse, Things Heard & Seen, and Mortal Kombat.
- Chris watched In the Heights, The Father, and started watching Warrior.
- Jacob watched Mystery Men and began a rewatch of The Sopranos.
- Ben watched Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm and Brigadoon.
- Hoai-Tran watched I Saw the Devil.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried a Cocoa Pebbles Chocolate Bar
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob is playing Returnal on the PlayStation 5.
