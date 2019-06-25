On the June 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for his last reservation and build a droid.
- Jacob went to the Monet: The Late Years exhibit at the Kimbell Art Museum.
- Brad finally got the last Ghostbusters figure from Diamond Select to build the Ghostbusters firehouse facade.
- Ben has been training to hike Half Dome in Yosemite
What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob devoured the true crime podcast The Shrink Next Door.
- Ben recommends The Chernobyl Podcast
What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob, Chris, and Ben saw Midsommar
- HT, Peter, and Ben saw Yesterday
- Jacob and Chris saw Child’s Play
- HT, Brad and Peter saw Toy Story 4
- Jacob and HT watched Neon Genesis Evangelion.
- Chris watched Dead to Me, and re-watched Death Proof for the first time since theaters.
- Peter saw the Netflix game show Awake, and the HBO documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.
- Brad watched Dark Phoenix, Men in Black International, a few episodes of My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
- Ben watched The Killer in 35mm with John Woo, The Farewell, Spirited Away, and all of When They See Us
- Hoai-Tran watched The Perfection, and To Catch a Thief.
What we’ve been Eating:
- Jacob broke his diet for the weekend and ate at Woodshed Smokehouse in Fort Worth. He also ate a bunch of trash food, but don’t tell anyone.
- Brad tried New Coke, Wild Cherry Fanta, Latte Oreo Thins and Fudge Covered Mint Oreos.
What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad has been playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Video: Watch Us Build A Droid in Galaxy’s Edge… But Was It Worth It?
- ‘Toy Story 4’ Director and Producers Were as Skeptical as Everyone Else About Another Sequel [Interview]
