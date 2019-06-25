On the June 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing:

Peter went to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for his last reservation and build a droid.

Jacob went to the Monet: The Late Years exhibit at the Kimbell Art Museum.

Brad finally got the last Ghostbusters figure from Diamond Select to build the Ghostbusters firehouse facade.

Ben has been training to hike Half Dome in Yosemite

What we’ve been Reading:

Jacob devoured the true crime podcast The Shrink Next Door .

Ben recommends The Chernobyl Podcast

What we’ve been Watching:

Jacob, Chris, and Ben saw Midsommar

HT, Peter, and Ben saw Yesterday

Jacob and Chris saw Child’s Play

HT, Brad and Peter saw Toy Story 4

Jacob and HT watched Neon Genesis Evangelion .

Chris watched Dead to Me , and re-watched Death Proof for the first time since theaters.



Peter saw the Netflix game show Awake , and the HBO documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch .

Brad watched Dark Phoenix, Men in Black International, a few episodes of My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman .

Ben watched The Killer in 35mm with John Woo, The Farewell , Spirited Away , and all of When They See Us

Hoai-Tran watched The Perfection, and To Catch a Thief .

What we’ve been Eating:

Jacob broke his diet for the weekend and ate at Woodshed Smokehouse in Fort Worth. He also ate a bunch of trash food, but don’t tell anyone.

Brad tried New Coke, Wild Cherry Fanta, Latte Oreo Thins and Fudge Covered Mint Oreos.

What we’ve been Playing:

Brad has been playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: