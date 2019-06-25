yesterday lyric video

On the June 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing:

  • Peter went to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for his last reservation and build a droid.
  • Jacob went to the Monet: The Late Years exhibit at the Kimbell Art Museum.
  • Brad finally got the last Ghostbusters figure from Diamond Select to build the Ghostbusters firehouse facade.
  • Ben has been training to hike Half Dome in Yosemite

What we’ve been Reading:

  • Jacob devoured the true crime podcast The Shrink Next Door.
  • Ben recommends The Chernobyl Podcast

What we’ve been Watching:

  • Jacob, Chris, and Ben saw Midsommar
  • HT, Peter, and Ben saw Yesterday
  • Jacob and Chris saw Child’s Play
  • HT, Brad and Peter saw Toy Story 4
  • Jacob and HT watched Neon Genesis Evangelion.
  • Chris watched Dead to Me, and re-watched Death Proof for the first time since theaters.
  • Peter saw the Netflix game show Awake, and the HBO documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.
  • Brad watched Dark Phoenix, Men in Black International, a few episodes of My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
  • Ben watched The Killer in 35mm with John Woo, The Farewell, Spirited Away, and all of When They See Us
  • Hoai-Tran watched The Perfection, and To Catch a Thief.

What we’ve been Eating:

  • Jacob broke his diet for the weekend and ate at Woodshed Smokehouse in Fort Worth. He also ate a bunch of trash food, but don’t tell anyone.
  • Brad tried New Coke, Wild Cherry Fanta, Latte Oreo Thins and Fudge Covered Mint Oreos.

What we’ve been Playing:

  • Brad has been playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

