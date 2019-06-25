Last week we went to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland to build a droid in Droid Depot. This is one of the premium experiences being offered in Black Spire Outpost on the world of Batuu, alongside Savi’s Workshop where you can construct your own custom lightsaber from the scrap metal. But droid building in Galaxy’s Edge is a bit more affordable at $100, compared to the $200 buy-in required at Savi’s. Hit the jump to watch the video of our droid building experience and find out, was it worth it?

Droid Building in Galaxy’s Edge

The above video was posted on our theme park-focused vlog channel Ordinary Adventures. If you have a love for theme parks, Disney, Universal and beyond, please subscribe to check out more of our adventures. We’ve been doing a lot of coverage from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and have a bunch more planned. For example, if you want to see us build our own lightsaber, watch this video.

As for the droid building in Galaxy’s Edge: For $99.99 plus tax, you get entrance into the droid factory in Droid Depot, and choose if you want to build an R-series (aka R2-D2 style) of BB-series (aka BB-8 style) droid. We decided the R-series, and there was more options, accessories, and the BB-series seems to drive unstable due to the balancing head gyro tech. Watch us build a droid and see the whole process in the video above. As someone who loves the droid of Star Wars, and has a collection of droid figures at home (I actually have a dedicated small mini tree a Christmas with only droid ornaments as well) this was a must try.

Was it worth the $100?

I think so. For $100 the remote control droid is pretty cool, and you get a truly customized addition to your family.

How does the experience compare to Savi’s Build-your-own-lightsaber experience?

Sadly the experience is not comparable. At Savi’s it’s a show, it’s emotional, you feel like the gathers are helping and assisting you. At Droid Depot, you feel like a customer who is taking too long, and it’s hard to get assistance. The coolest parts are using the electronic screwdriver to put the droid together and the activation sequence, but it’s nothing amazing. But you have to ask yourself, who is this for? If this is for a young child, they might enjoy the droid more than the saber, and the cost is half the price.

What droid depot accessories should I buy?

Here is where it can get costly. There are a ton of accessories that you can add to your droid, including cosmetic, tools, weapons, decals, different colored panels, personality chips, and more. So don’t think you can get out of there just spending $99. I would probably recommend getting a personality chip at very least. This makes your droid sound different than R2-D2. I wish they still had the sound preview devices to let customers know what they were buying. From there I might recommend one of the powered accessories, like the boosters or blasters, because the remote has functionality with them.

What droid depot accessories should I avoid?

I am not happy with the R-series serving tray set (basically R2-D2’s serving set-up from Jabba’s place in Return of the Jedi). It looks nice but is not practical. The R-Series toolset we purchased is a bit more practical but doesn’t do anything. I thought the decals would allow for a more customizable looking droid, but the result looks very cheap, so I would probably recommend against those as well.

See the answers to all of these questions in the video, alongside our building process. Moreover, please let us know in the comments if you think it’s worth it for a custom droid, and if you did the experience, share your thoughts!