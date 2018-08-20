On the August 20, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter was in Las Vegas for Magic Live , a convention for magicians, and spent his entire weekend at a Joshua Jay magic workshop. And Peter wants to give an update on the joys and failures of AMC A-List . Brad bought the peach scented Call Me By Your Name vinyl and SDCC exclusive Han Solo from Empire Strikes Back .

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read a fascinating article called “ Axes of Evil ” about how a tree almost caused World War III. Hoai-Tran has been reading the abundance of amazing Crazy Rich Asians pieces.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw the First Man preview before the IMAX version of Mission: Impossible – Fallout , the indie film Eighth Grade , Crazy Rich Asians , and Better Call Saul . Jacob watched BlacKkKlansman , The Endless , Cube , and Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich . Chris watched (and reviewed) Amazon’s Jack Ryan and the Nicolas Cage film Mandy . Brad watched To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before , rewatched Blockers Hoai-Tran watched To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before , The Joy Luck Club , and rewatched The Before Trilogy because she could.

What we’ve been Eating : Peter ordered Los Pollos Hermanos on Postmates. Brad is seriously trying to lose weight. Counting calories, portion control, exercise. Down 10 pounds the first week. He has been eating a lot less, but still found new “healthy” snacks: Philadelphia cream cheese dip packs, Jif Power Ups

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob completed his Star Wars: Armada collection and has been reading through the Uprising RPG manual. Hoai-Tran played Overcooked on the Nintendo Switch with her family.



Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

