On the January 7, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: We haven’t had one of these in two weeks so this one might be a long one.

At The Water Cooler:

Before we begin, let’s talk briefly about the Golden Globes .

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to The Magic Show at The Roosevelt starring Justin Willman , at the Magic Castle he saw a close-up magic show from Mike Elizalde that he liked so much he ended up seeing it three times. Jacob joined Instagram and has started his new diet and will keep you updated about it so he can’t quit without being totally embarrassed. Chris built a wall shelf for his Blu-ray/DVD collection. Ben reorganized his book shelves. Hoai-Tran’s sister came to stay with her in NY for New Year’s Eve, and she set up her PS4 and played no games but did watch use it to rewatch Before Sunset .

What we’ve been Reading : Peter has been reading Taschen’s The Star Wars Archives and The Art of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse . Jacob read Console Wars by Blake Harris and The Devil and Sherlock Holmes by David Grann. Hoai-Tran has been reading Hunger by Roxane Gay.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter finally saw If Beale Street Could Talk , (jacob/brad) the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora , and watched the first few episodes of the Starz series Counterpart . Chris has been watching Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (HT) on Netflix. Jacob watched The Titan Games , Aquaman , If Beale Street Could Talk , and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse again. (HT) Hoai-Tran watched Perfume and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo on Netflix, Vice, Shirkers, (Ben) Shoplifters, It Follows, rewatched Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in 35mm at the Film Society Lincoln Theater as part of the Alfonso Cuaron retrospective. Ben watched Shirkers, Forbidden Planet, The Big Sleep , Bird Box , (Brad) and is rewatching Arrested Development and Community Brad watched Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour documentary, Holmes and Watson , Bird Box, Vice, The Favourite, If Beale Street Could Talk and Roma .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter has discovered some more fantastic Keto or low sugar recommendations: Cereal School and chili lime Quest Chips . Brad has been eating Pop Tarts Cereal, Pop Tarts Bits and Sour Patch Kids Cereal

What we’ve been Playing : Peter went to Two Bit Circus in Downtown Los Angeles and played two Escape Rooms to celebrate his friend Jon’s birthday. At home, he played Keyforge , a very unique card game. Chris played Bob Ross: Art of the Chill game on New Year’s Eve. Jacob played Azul: Stained Glass of Sintra , Railroad Ink, and Pitchstorm , picked up the new edition of Camel Up , ran several sessions of Scum and Villainy , and finally broke down and descended into Warhammer 40K . He is currently planning a campaign for FFG’s Star Wars roleplaying game. Ben is playing Red Dead Redemption 2



Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: