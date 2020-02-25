high republic jedi

On the February 25, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • Hoai-Tran saw The Lion King on Broadway
    • What we’ve been Reading:
      • Peter is excited about Star Wars: The High Republic.
      • Jacob has started reading Nobody Does it Better: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized History of James Bond.
      • Hoai-Tran has started reading Circe by Madeline Miller.
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Peter watched the first episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, went to the movie theater and saw Birds of Prey and Pixar’s Onward, and happy been strangely addicted to Netflix’s Love Is Blind and Cheer.
      • Chris watched Brahms: The Boy 2.
      • Hoai-Tran watched The Call of the Wild and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

 

  • Jacob watched Brightburn, Slender Man and is almost finished with his rewatch of The Office.

 

