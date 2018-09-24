On the September 24, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Jacob is away at Fantastic Fest and Ben is on vacation.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to Knotts Scary Farm . He also got the new iPhone Xs Max and played around with it at Disneyland over the weekend. He also got the new Apple Watch and has been searching for fun complications and apps to use with it. Hoai-Tran went to a relatively new DC retro arcade-game bar Players Club , which embodies ‘80s nostalgia to the max.

What we’ve been Reading : Chris has been reading Seduction: Sex, Lies, and Stardom in Howard Hughes’s Hollywood by Karina Longworth.

What we’ve been Watching : Pete can now say he visited the editing room for Aquaman . He saw an early cut screening of the Amazing Jonathan documentary Always Amazing , and finished season two of The Sinner , which he highly recommends. Chris has been watching Maniac and the upcoming Haunting of Hill House series. Brad watched One Cut of the Dead and Cam from Fantastic Fest, also watched I Feel Pretty and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging Hoai-Tran watched Hirokazu Kore-eda’s After the Storm .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter had a final day of eating carbs at Disneyland, enjoying the Pumpkin cider and the Pumpkin beignets. He went shopping and his fridge is all loaded with food for his keto diet, which begins today.

What we’ve been Playing : Peter has been playing the Better Call Saul podcast. Brad has been playing slightly revamped Jurassic World Alive with strike events, flying dinosaurs and more.



