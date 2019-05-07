On the May 7, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman , senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Chris complains about his Apple problems. It’s been two weeks since the last Watercooler episode.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing:

Peter has been continuing his Vlogging adventures: recorded episodes showing what the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame was like, and had a disastrous learning experience with a whole days worth of Disneyland footage being ruined. He went to Marvel’s Heroes Assemble Disneyland After Dark event and wasn’t impressed. He also went to the AMA Awards (basically the Oscars of Magic) and watched magicians channel the spirits of Dai Vernon and Orson Welles, and got to meet and thank his first real magic teachers, Michael Ammar . Hoai-Tran has been covering the Tribeca Film Festival, experienced a Doctor Who VR film, attended the Reality Bites 25th-anniversary panel. Ben went to London for a Tolkien set visit, saw The Midnight in concert, and attended the Hollywood Dream Machines exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum, where he met Bob Gale .



What we’ve been Reading:

Jacob has been poking through The Presidents by Brian Lamb, Susan Swain and C-Span. Ben read Game of Thrones: The Storyboards



What we’ve been Watching:

Peter watched Penn & Teller’s Masterclass , and is excited that Robert Irvine’s Restaurant Impossible is back after years off the air. Chris watched Screwball. Jacob watched Big Little Lies , Escape Room and Monster Party . He also revisited The Matrix for the first time in a few years and began his Deadwood rewatch. Brad watched Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce, Legally Blonde, The Curse of La Llorona, Life of the Party , and Long Shot . Hoai-Tran saw John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Detective Pikachu, UglyDolls, highlights of Tribeca: House of Hummingbird, Lucky Grandma, Blow the Man Down, Plus One, See You Yesterday , Burning Cane. Ben rewatched Avengers: Endgame and John Wick: Chapter 2 , and watched A Simple Favor on the plane and caught an early screening of Tolkien .



What we’ve been Eating:

Peter tried the new Diet Coke flavors and really loves the Strawberry Guava and the Feisty Cherry, Brad tried Mountain Dew Cyclone and Pepsi Mango, Taco Bell Tortilla Chips, New Milka Oreo Chocolate Bar



What we’ve been Playing:

Peter played Batman: Gotham City Chronicles , a tabletop miniatures board game. Brad has finally been playing Spider-Man PS4 , also played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch.



Other Articles Mentioned:

Plug: Peter’s new YouTube vlogging channel Ordinary Adventures . Please subscribe!

Doctor Who: The Runaway VR film.

All the other stuff you need to know: