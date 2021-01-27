In and Of Itself

On the January 27, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: /Film managing editor Jacob Hall is out today, but he’ll be back next week.

 

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • Peter went to Secret Cinema’s Stranger Things Drive Through Event
      • Hoai-Tran saw some early footage at the Raya and the Last Dragon press day.
      • Brad interviewed Edgar Wright and Sparks for Sundance
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Brad, Ben, and Chris watched In & Of Itself

 

  • Ben and Chris watched Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

 

    • Peter has been watching screeners of things that he isn’t yet allowed to chat about.
    • Brad finished the fourth season of Friends
    • Chris watched The Little Things. Please read his review right here
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos, Lay’s Game Day Chili Potato Chips, Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bar

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

