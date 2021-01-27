On the January 27, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: /Film managing editor Jacob Hall is out today, but he’ll be back next week.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to Secret Cinema’s Stranger Things Drive Through Event Hoai-Tran saw some early footage at the Raya and the Last Dragon press day. Brad interviewed Edgar Wright and Sparks for Sundance What we’ve been Watching : Brad, Ben, and Chris watched In & Of Itself



Ben and Chris watched Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Peter has been watching screeners of things that he isn’t yet allowed to chat about. Brad finished the fourth season of Friends Chris watched The Little Things . Please read his review right here .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos , Lay’s Game Day Chili Potato Chips, Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bar



