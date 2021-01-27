Water Cooler: In & Of Itself, Friends, The Little Things, Night Stalker, and More
Posted on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the January 27, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: /Film managing editor Jacob Hall is out today, but he’ll be back next week.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Secret Cinema’s Stranger Things Drive Through Event
- Hoai-Tran saw some early footage at the Raya and the Last Dragon press day.
- Brad interviewed Edgar Wright and Sparks for Sundance
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Brad, Ben, and Chris watched In & Of Itself
- Ben and Chris watched Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
- Peter has been watching screeners of things that he isn’t yet allowed to chat about.
- Brad finished the fourth season of Friends
- Chris watched The Little Things. Please read his review right here.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos, Lay’s Game Day Chili Potato Chips, Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bar
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
