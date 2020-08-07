On the August 7, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Chris read Bruce Lee: A Life by Matthew Polly and You Never Forget Your First by Alexis Coe.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Jacob and Chris watched Host.
    • Peter watched Muppets Now on Disney+, Love On The Spectrum on Netflix, and The Speed Cubers. He also watched the first episode of Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
    • Chris watched Lovecraft Country, An American Pickle, She Dies Tomorrow, and the John Adams miniseries. 
    • Jacob watched The Rental, Splice, and Into the Unknown.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Ip Man 4, The Secret Garden, and Howard, has been continuing her Better Call Saul watch.
    • Brad rewatched Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Wedding Crashers
    • Ben watched Black is King, finished I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, rewatched Top Gun, and watched 21 Chump Street.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Lay’s Philly Cheese Steak Chips, Super Mario Japanese Gummi Snacks, Trader Joe’s Mango Mango Fruit & Yogurt Gummies, Starbucks Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Hoai-Tran played her first RPG, and took a very long time to catch a Gastly.
    • Brad played Fall Guys

