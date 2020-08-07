On the August 7, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter launched a Patreon for Ordinary Adventures.
- Chris released a new 21st Century Spielberg bonus episode with very special guest HT.
- Hoai-Tran started Chloe Ting’s two-week shred challenge, because she wants abs.
- Brad pre-ordered NECA’s Tokka and Rahzar figures from TMNT II, interviewed Ray Parker Jr.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Chris read Bruce Lee: A Life by Matthew Polly and You Never Forget Your First by Alexis Coe.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob and Chris watched Host.
- Peter watched Muppets Now on Disney+, Love On The Spectrum on Netflix, and The Speed Cubers. He also watched the first episode of Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy.
- Chris watched Lovecraft Country, An American Pickle, She Dies Tomorrow, and the John Adams miniseries.
- Jacob watched The Rental, Splice, and Into the Unknown.
- Hoai-Tran watched Ip Man 4, The Secret Garden, and Howard, has been continuing her Better Call Saul watch.
- Brad rewatched Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Wedding Crashers
- Ben watched Black is King, finished I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, rewatched Top Gun, and watched 21 Chump Street.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Lay’s Philly Cheese Steak Chips, Super Mario Japanese Gummi Snacks, Trader Joe’s Mango Mango Fruit & Yogurt Gummies, Starbucks Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Hoai-Tran played her first RPG, and took a very long time to catch a Gastly.
- Brad played Fall Guys
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.