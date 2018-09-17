stranger things at halloween horror nights

On the September 17, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: The whole team has reunited!

 

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • Peter went to the opening night of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights 2018.
      • Chris went to TIFF.
      • Jacob has been preparing for Fantastic Fest and went to a Murder Mystery Party.
      • Ben went to LOST Live
      • Hoai-Tran got recognized by a real, not made-up, person from podcasting.
    • What we’ve been Reading:
      • Ben read Dubliners by James Joyce
      • Peter started listening to Inside Jaws.
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Chris saw a bunch of stuff at TIFF, including Roma. He also finally watched Ocean’s 8.  
      • Peter has been watching Better Call Saul, an early screening of Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s, and started watching The Sinner season 2.

 

  • Jacob watched Mandy, The Predator, Hackers, and Ultimate Beastmaster season 3.

 

    • Hoai-Tran saw A Simple Favor, Netflix’s live-action Bleach, and watched the first episode of American Vandal season 2.
    • Ben started American Vandal season 2 and rewatched Star Wars: The Force Awakens
    • Brad watched Sierra Burgess is a Loser, The Nun, BlacKkKlansman and The Predator, finally finished the first season of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, watched James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter tried out VIVO Italian Kitchen at Universal Citywalk, is excited about Citywalk changes, and is thinking about going back on the Keto diet.
    • Brad tired 7-Layer Dip Pringles and Black Cherry and Orange Pull N Peel Twizzlers
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob finally beat Dead Cells and played Cash n Guns.
    • Peter played 7th Continent again.
    • Brad has been brooding about everyone else playing Spider-Man except him.

