On the September 17, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: The whole team has reunited!

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to the opening night of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights 2018 . Chris went to TIFF. Jacob has been preparing for Fantastic Fest and went to a Murder Mystery Party. Ben went to LOST Live Hoai-Tran got recognized by a real, not made-up, person from podcasting. What we’ve been Reading : Ben read Dubliners by James Joyce Peter started listening to Inside Jaws . What we’ve been Watching : Chris saw a bunch of stuff at TIFF, including Roma . He also finally watched Ocean’s 8 . Peter has been watching Better Call Saul, an early screening of Jonah Hill ’s directorial debut Mid90s , and started watching The Sinner season 2 .



Jacob watched Mandy , The Predator , Hackers , and Ultimate Beastmaster season 3.

Hoai-Tran saw A Simple Favor, Netflix’s live-action Bleach , and watched the first episode of American Vandal season 2. Ben started American Vandal season 2 and rewatched Star Wars: The Force Awakens Brad watched Sierra Burgess is a Loser, The Nun, BlacKkKlansman and The Predator , finally finished the first season of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, watched James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction

What we’ve been Eating : Peter tried out VIVO Italian Kitchen at Universal Citywalk, is excited about Citywalk changes, and is thinking about going back on the Keto diet. Brad tired 7-Layer Dip Pringles and Black Cherry and Orange Pull N Peel Twizzlers

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob finally beat Dead Cells and played Cash n Guns . Peter played 7th Continent again. Brad has been brooding about everyone else playing Spider-Man except him.



Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: