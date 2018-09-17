Water Cooler: Horror Nights, American Vandal, Lost, Roma, Mid90s, The Sinner, Mandy, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Posted on Monday, September 17th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 17, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: The whole team has reunited!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the opening night of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights 2018.
- Chris went to TIFF.
- Jacob has been preparing for Fantastic Fest and went to a Murder Mystery Party.
- Ben went to LOST Live
- Hoai-Tran got recognized by a real, not made-up, person from podcasting.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read Dubliners by James Joyce
- Peter started listening to Inside Jaws.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Chris saw a bunch of stuff at TIFF, including Roma. He also finally watched Ocean’s 8.
- Peter has been watching Better Call Saul, an early screening of Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s, and started watching The Sinner season 2.
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob watched Mandy, The Predator, Hackers, and Ultimate Beastmaster season 3.
- Hoai-Tran saw A Simple Favor, Netflix’s live-action Bleach, and watched the first episode of American Vandal season 2.
- Ben started American Vandal season 2 and rewatched Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Brad watched Sierra Burgess is a Loser, The Nun, BlacKkKlansman and The Predator, finally finished the first season of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, watched James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter tried out VIVO Italian Kitchen at Universal Citywalk, is excited about Citywalk changes, and is thinking about going back on the Keto diet.
- Brad tired 7-Layer Dip Pringles and Black Cherry and Orange Pull N Peel Twizzlers
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob finally beat Dead Cells and played Cash n Guns.
- Peter played 7th Continent again.
- Brad has been brooding about everyone else playing Spider-Man except him.
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
