On the October 15 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter visited Warner Bros: Horror Made Here: A Festival of Fright . Over the weekend his roof sprung a leak so he’s been dealing with that nonsense. He also joined Forward and visited the Doctor’s office of the future. Chris went to THE GLOW in Philadelphia. Ben visited Ireland and Northern Ireland Brad is moving and it sucks. Hoai-Tran went to the Maryland Renaissance Festival in her first RenFair experience.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read Bird Box by Josh Malerman.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw the season finale of Better Call Saul , watched the premiere of Shark Tank , and Simon Wilson on YouTube: $ to $$$ challenge . Jacob watched First Man , Satan’s Slaves , Terrified , Ruin Me , Delirium , and You’ve Got Mail . Chris watched Unfriended: Dark Web and finally saw Searching . Ben watched First Man and rewatched the original Halloween . Brad watched First Man and Big Mouth Season 1 and 2. Hoai-Tran saw The Hate U Give, The Old Man and the Gun, and finally finished American Vandal season 2.

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Burger King’s Scary Black Cherry Icee Jacob ate some Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips.

What we’ve been Playing : Peter has been listening to the Shezam podcast . Jacob got sucked back into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and tried out Super Mario Party .



Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: