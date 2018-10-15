First Man Trailer

On the October 15 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter visited Warner Bros: Horror Made Here: A Festival of Fright. Over the weekend his roof sprung a leak so he’s been dealing with that nonsense. He also joined Forward and visited the Doctor’s office of the future.
    • Chris went to THE GLOW in Philadelphia.
    • Ben visited Ireland and Northern Ireland
    • Brad is moving and it sucks.
    • Hoai-Tran went to the Maryland Renaissance Festival in her first RenFair experience.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read Bird Box by Josh Malerman.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter saw the season finale of Better Call Saul, watched the premiere of Shark Tank, and Simon Wilson on YouTube: $ to $$$ challenge.
    • Jacob watched First Man, Satan’s Slaves, Terrified, Ruin Me, Delirium, and You’ve Got Mail.
    • Chris watched Unfriended: Dark Web and finally saw Searching.
    • Ben watched First Man and rewatched the original Halloween.
    • Brad watched First Man and Big Mouth Season 1 and 2.
    • Hoai-Tran saw The Hate U Give, The Old Man and the Gun, and finally finished American Vandal season 2.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Burger King’s Scary Black Cherry Icee
    • Jacob ate some Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Peter has been listening to the Shezam podcast.
    • Jacob got sucked back into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and tried out Super Mario Party.

