Water Cooler: Horror Made Here, Ireland, First Man, You’ve Got Mail, Searching, Halloween, Big Mouth, The Hate U Give, Zelda
Posted on Monday, October 15th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 15 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we've been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter visited Warner Bros: Horror Made Here: A Festival of Fright. Over the weekend his roof sprung a leak so he’s been dealing with that nonsense. He also joined Forward and visited the Doctor’s office of the future.
- Chris went to THE GLOW in Philadelphia.
- Ben visited Ireland and Northern Ireland
- Brad is moving and it sucks.
- Hoai-Tran went to the Maryland Renaissance Festival in her first RenFair experience.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read Bird Box by Josh Malerman.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter saw the season finale of Better Call Saul, watched the premiere of Shark Tank, and Simon Wilson on YouTube: $ to $$$ challenge.
- Jacob watched First Man, Satan’s Slaves, Terrified, Ruin Me, Delirium, and You’ve Got Mail.
- Chris watched Unfriended: Dark Web and finally saw Searching.
- Ben watched First Man and rewatched the original Halloween.
- Brad watched First Man and Big Mouth Season 1 and 2.
- Hoai-Tran saw The Hate U Give, The Old Man and the Gun, and finally finished American Vandal season 2.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Burger King’s Scary Black Cherry Icee
- Jacob ate some Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter has been listening to the Shezam podcast.
- Jacob got sucked back into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and tried out Super Mario Party.
Other articles mentioned:
