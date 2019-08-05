Shaw Hobbs Shaw

On the August 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.

 

Opening Banter: Peter and Chris are out

 

At The Water Cooler:

 

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Brad rescued a baby bird that fell out of a tree in his front yard, is beginning to figure out how to mesh his pop culture explosion style with his girlfriend’s things and is wondering how other people accomplish this.
    • Jacob went to too many used bookstores in the Dallas area.
    • Ben visited Videotheque in Pasadena.
    • Hoai-Tran welcomed a new Bui to New York and went to a lot of museums (Moma PS1 and Natural History).
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob wants to recommend the Decoder Ring episode about “The Pizza Wars.”
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Brad and HT watched Hobbs & Shaw 
    • Brad watched the show Fixer Upper for the first time.
    • Jacob watched The Gracefield Incident.
    • Ben watched Point Blank
    • Hoai-Tran watched Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and saw Constantine for the first time.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Jacob at some delicious garbage in Dallas and wants to know what your favorite delicious garbage is.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob played the new Universal Monsters board game Horrified.

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

  • Videotheque address: 1020 Mission Street #J, South Pasadena, CA 91030
  • Hobbs and Shaw interview

 

