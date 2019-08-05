Water Cooler: Hobbs & Shaw, Constantine, Fixer Upper, Point Blank, Horrified, and More
Posted on Monday, August 5th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the August 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Peter and Chris are out
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Brad rescued a baby bird that fell out of a tree in his front yard, is beginning to figure out how to mesh his pop culture explosion style with his girlfriend’s things and is wondering how other people accomplish this.
- Jacob went to too many used bookstores in the Dallas area.
- Ben visited Videotheque in Pasadena.
- Hoai-Tran welcomed a new Bui to New York and went to a lot of museums (Moma PS1 and Natural History).
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob wants to recommend the Decoder Ring episode about “The Pizza Wars.”
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Brad and HT watched Hobbs & Shaw
- Brad watched the show Fixer Upper for the first time.
- Jacob watched The Gracefield Incident.
- Ben watched Point Blank
- Hoai-Tran watched Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and saw Constantine for the first time.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Jacob at some delicious garbage in Dallas and wants to know what your favorite delicious garbage is.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played the new Universal Monsters board game Horrified.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Videotheque address: 1020 Mission Street #J, South Pasadena, CA 91030
- Hobbs and Shaw interview
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.