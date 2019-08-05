On the August 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter and Chris are out

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Brad rescued a baby bird that fell out of a tree in his front yard, is beginning to figure out how to mesh his pop culture explosion style with his girlfriend’s things and is wondering how other people accomplish this. Jacob went to too many used bookstores in the Dallas area. Ben visited Videotheque in Pasadena. Hoai-Tran welcomed a new Bui to New York and went to a lot of museums (Moma PS1 and Natural History).

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob wants to recommend the Decoder Ring episode about “The Pizza Wars.”

What we’ve been Watching : Brad and HT watched Hobbs & Shaw Brad watched the show Fixer Upper for the first time. Jacob watched The Gracefield Incident . Ben watched Point Blank Hoai-Tran watched Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and saw Constantine for the first time.

What we’ve been Eating : Jacob at some delicious garbage in Dallas and wants to know what your favorite delicious garbage is.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob played the new Universal Monsters board game Horrified .



Other Articles Mentioned:

Videotheque address: 1020 Mission Street #J, South Pasadena, CA 91030

Hobbs and Shaw interview

