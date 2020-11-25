On the November 25, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to the reopening of Buena Vista Street in Downtown Disney and also Knotts Taste of Merry Farm . You can watch full vlogs of both of those trips on Ordinary Adventures . Chris adopted another turkey from Farm Sanctuary .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter watched the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and the rest of Inside Pixar on Disney+, he also watched a YouTube channel called Cruise with Ben And David . Jacob re-watched Star Trek: Discovery , watched What We Left Behind , The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen , and The Call . Brad watched the first season of Friends and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Chris watched Happiest Season . Ben watched the first episode of How To With John Wilson , The Hunt for Red October , Planes Trains and Automobiles , and Weekend at Bernie’s . Hoai-Tran finally started The Crown , rewatched Emma.

What we’ve been Eating : At Taste of Merry Farm , Peter had big Turkey Dinner Balls . For his birthday he had dinner at Rao’s in Hollywood . Brad tried Snickerdoodle and Hot Cocoa Lindt Chocolate Truffles , Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels , Bundaberg Spiced Ginger Beer , and Elf Cereal

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob played The Tetris Effect and Borderlands 3 . He is also doing the daily New York Times crossword now. Brad played Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge



All the other stuff you need to know: