Water Cooler: Happiest Season, Trial of the Chicago 7, Inside Pixar, How To With John Wilson, The Crown, Star Trek, League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Posted on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 25, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the reopening of Buena Vista Street in Downtown Disney and also Knotts Taste of Merry Farm. You can watch full vlogs of both of those trips on Ordinary Adventures.
- Chris adopted another turkey from Farm Sanctuary.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter watched the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and the rest of Inside Pixar on Disney+, he also watched a YouTube channel called Cruise with Ben And David.
- Jacob re-watched Star Trek: Discovery, watched What We Left Behind, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and The Call.
- Brad watched the first season of Friends and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
- Chris watched Happiest Season.
- Ben watched the first episode of How To With John Wilson, The Hunt for Red October, Planes Trains and Automobiles, and Weekend at Bernie’s.
- Hoai-Tran finally started The Crown, rewatched Emma.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- At Taste of Merry Farm, Peter had big Turkey Dinner Balls. For his birthday he had dinner at Rao’s in Hollywood.
- Brad tried Snickerdoodle and Hot Cocoa Lindt Chocolate Truffles, Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels, Bundaberg Spiced Ginger Beer, and Elf Cereal
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played The Tetris Effect and Borderlands 3. He is also doing the daily New York Times crossword now.
- Brad played Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
