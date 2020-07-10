On the July 10, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to the reopening of Downtown Disney . Ben moved to Florida Brad went to Kansas City with his girlfriend Hoai-Tran went to a pop-up drive-in theater, discovered that she does in fact have HBO Max.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read Devolution by Max Brooks. Brad is reading The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History

What we’ve been Watching : Peter, Jacob, HT and Chris watched Hamilton . Peter watched Palm Springs on Hulu and Quiz on AMC. Jacob watched Session 9, Lockout, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, The Burning, Sleepaway Camp, Starship Troopers, Tomb Raider, Unsolved Mysteries, and Supermarket Sweep . Chris watched The Princess Bride and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves . Ben watched The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society , The Exorcist , and the first two episodes of The Baby-Sitters Club Brad watched some of Floor is Lava , rewatched Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story , has been putting on Entourage in the background while he works. Hoai-Tran watched Japan Sinks: 2020 , rewatched Columbus .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad went to Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue , tried Parmesan and Roasted Garlic Pringles, Mango Koala’s March Cookies

What we’ve been Playing : Hoai-Tran listened to the first few episodes of The Sandman Audible series.



