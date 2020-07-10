Hamilton Clip

On the July 10, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter went to the reopening of Downtown Disney.
    • Ben moved to Florida
    • Brad went to Kansas City with his girlfriend
    • Hoai-Tran went to a pop-up drive-in theater, discovered that she does in fact have HBO Max.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read Devolution by Max Brooks.
    • Brad is reading The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter, Jacob, HT and Chris watched Hamilton.
    • Peter watched Palm Springs on Hulu and Quiz on AMC.
    • Jacob watched Session 9, Lockout, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, The Burning, Sleepaway Camp, Starship Troopers, Tomb Raider, Unsolved Mysteries, and Supermarket Sweep.
    • Chris watched The Princess Bride and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.
    • Ben watched The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, The Exorcist, and the first two episodes of The Baby-Sitters Club
    • Brad watched some of Floor is Lava, rewatched Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, has been putting on Entourage in the background while he works.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Japan Sinks: 2020, rewatched Columbus.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad went to Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue, tried Parmesan and Roasted Garlic Pringles, Mango Koala’s March Cookies
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Hoai-Tran listened to the first few episodes of The Sandman Audible series.

