On the April 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Brad is out but will be back later this week.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read The View From the Bridge by Nicholas Meyer.

What we’ve been Watching : Jacob went to theaters for Godzilla vs Kong , and Peter saw it at home on HBO MAX. Peter rewatched Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure on Disney+. He’s also been watching a bunch of Mr. Beast on YouTube. Jacob watched the new episode of Creepshow , finished Hulu’s Sasquatch and watched Tiger . Chris watched Unhinged , Mare of Easttown , and finally started watching Ted Lasso . Ben watched Easter Parade and the first two episodes of Exterminate All the Brutes . Hoai-Tran watched Little Shop of Horrors , has been revisiting Pushing Daisies .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter on Easter went to Outback Steakhouse and had a boomerang margarita flight.



All the other stuff you need to know: