Water Cooler: Godzilla vs. Kong, Creepshow, Unhinged, Little Shop of Horrors, The Ewok Movie, Exterminate All the Brutes, Mr. Beast
Posted on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Brad is out but will be back later this week.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read The View From the Bridge by Nicholas Meyer.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob went to theaters for Godzilla vs Kong, and Peter saw it at home on HBO MAX.
- Peter rewatched Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure on Disney+. He’s also been watching a bunch of Mr. Beast on YouTube.
- Jacob watched the new episode of Creepshow, finished Hulu’s Sasquatch and watched Tiger.
- Chris watched Unhinged, Mare of Easttown, and finally started watching Ted Lasso.
- Ben watched Easter Parade and the first two episodes of Exterminate All the Brutes.
- Hoai-Tran watched Little Shop of Horrors, has been revisiting Pushing Daisies.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter on Easter went to Outback Steakhouse and had a boomerang margarita flight.
All the other stuff you need to know:
