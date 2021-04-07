godzilla vs kong international trailer

On the April 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Brad is out but will be back later this week.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read The View From the Bridge by Nicholas Meyer.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Jacob went to theaters for Godzilla vs Kong, and Peter saw it at home on HBO MAX.
    • Peter rewatched Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure on Disney+. He’s also been watching a bunch of Mr. Beast on YouTube.
    • Jacob watched the new episode of Creepshow, finished Hulu’s Sasquatch and watched Tiger.
    • Chris watched Unhinged, Mare of Easttown, and finally started watching Ted Lasso.
    • Ben watched Easter Parade and the first two episodes of Exterminate All the Brutes.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Little Shop of Horrors, has been revisiting Pushing Daisies.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter on Easter went to Outback Steakhouse and had a boomerang margarita flight.

