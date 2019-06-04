Water Cooler: Godzilla, 4Dx, Rocketman, Aladdin, Always Be My Maybe, Strangers on a Train, Overlook Film Festival, Oculus Quest & More
Posted on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening banter: The whole team is back together!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter was at Disneyland for three days and basically lived inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Watch our videos and subscribe to the new YouTube channel.
- Chris went to New Orleans for the Overlook Film Festival, did a ghost tour, and got generally very sweaty.
- Jacob has been aggressively theme park planning.
- Brad went on a ski lift ride at the Sundance Resort in the Wasatch Mountains
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Peter’s been reading some of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge comics.
- Jacob read American Nightmare: The Ballad of Richard Jewell.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and HT both saw X-Men: Dark Phoenix but can’t talk about it.
- Jacob, HT and Ben watched Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
- Ben talks about seeing it in 4Dx.
- Brad and HT watched Always Be My Maybe.
- Jacob watched Rocketman and Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.
- Chris saw several things at the Overlook Film Festival, most notably Depraved and The Lodge.
- Brad watched Instant Family, Aladdin, the most recent season of The Great British Baking Show
- Ben rewatched No Country For Old Men and saw Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train.
- Hoai-Tran rewatched Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Hershey and Pillsbury Fillows cereals, Drumsticks cereals, and Mountain Dew Liberty Brew and Dark Berry Dr. Pepper
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter got an Oculus Quest and has been playing Beat Saber and Super Hot.
- Jacob finally hosted his first Star Wars RPG session.
- Brad played the yard game Kubb
