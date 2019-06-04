On the June 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening banter: The whole team is back together!

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter was at Disneyland for three days and basically lived inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge . Watch our videos and subscribe to the new YouTube channel . Chris went to New Orleans for the Overlook Film Festival , did a ghost tour, and got generally very sweaty. Jacob has been aggressively theme park planning. Brad went on a ski lift ride at the Sundance Resort in the Wasatch Mountains

What we’ve been Reading : Peter’s been reading some of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge comics. Jacob read American Nightmare: The Ballad of Richard Jewell .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter and HT both saw X-Men: Dark Phoenix but can’t talk about it. Jacob, HT and Ben watched Godzilla: King of the Monsters . Ben talks about seeing it in 4Dx. Brad and HT watched Always Be My Maybe. Jacob watched Rocketman and Game of Thrones: The Last Watch . Chris saw several things at the Overlook Film Festival, most notably Depraved and The Lodge . Brad watched Instant Family, Aladdin, the most recent season of The Great British Baking Show Ben rewatched No Country For Old Men and saw Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train . Hoai-Tran rewatched Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Hershey and Pillsbury Fillows cereals, Drumsticks cereals, and Mountain Dew Liberty Brew and Dark Berry Dr. Pepper

What we’ve been Playing : Peter got an Oculus Quest and has been playing Beat Saber and Super Hot . Jacob finally hosted his first Star Wars RPG session. Brad played the yard game Kubb



