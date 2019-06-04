godzilla king of the monsters soundtrack

On the June 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening banter: The whole team is back together!

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter was at Disneyland for three days and basically lived inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Watch our videos and subscribe to the new YouTube channel.
    • Chris went to New Orleans for the Overlook Film Festival, did a ghost tour, and got generally very sweaty.
    • Jacob has been aggressively theme park planning.
    • Brad went on a ski lift ride at the Sundance Resort in the Wasatch Mountains
  • What we’ve been Reading:
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and HT both saw X-Men: Dark Phoenix but can’t talk about it.
    • Jacob, HT and Ben watched Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
    • Ben talks about seeing it in 4Dx.
    • Brad and HT watched Always Be My Maybe.
    • Jacob watched Rocketman and Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.
    • Chris saw several things at the Overlook Film Festival, most notably Depraved and The Lodge.
    • Brad watched Instant Family, Aladdin, the most recent season of The Great British Baking Show
    • Ben rewatched No Country For Old Men and saw Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train.
    • Hoai-Tran rewatched Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Hershey and Pillsbury Fillows cereals, Drumsticks cereals, and Mountain Dew Liberty Brew and Dark Berry Dr. Pepper
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Peter got an Oculus Quest and has been playing Beat Saber and Super Hot.
    • Jacob finally hosted his first Star Wars RPG session.
    • Brad played the yard game Kubb

 

