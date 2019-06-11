On the June 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.

Opening banter: Peter’s away, but the show must go on.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Brad went to the first Ghostbusters Fan Fest on the Sony Pictures lot, went to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge , but will talk about that later this week. Jacob visited Walt Disney World and interviewed cast and crew from Toy Story 4 .

What we’ve been Reading : Ben read Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises Jacob has been enjoying The Haunted Mansion: Imagineering a Disney Classic by Jason Surrell.

What we’ve been Watching : Brad watched the first episode of Big Little Lies while Ben and Jacob watched the premiere of season 2. HT and Brad watched Rocketman Ben watched Clue and the first two Toy Story movies Jacob watched Toy Story 4 and wants to talk about the final episode of Chernobyl . He also rewatched The Perfection . Brad watched Juliet Naked , Gifted , and rewatched The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part . Chris finally watched Demon Wind . Hoai-Tran watched Ran, A Silent Voice , has started watching Outlander, and is rewatching Lost .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad went to Slab in Los Angeles with Peter, had Korean barbecue for the first time, tried Queso Fundido Cheez-Its and Air Heads Stripes . Jacob took a diet break to dine at Disney: Skipper Canteen , Cava del Tequila , Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ , Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar , and Nomad Tavern .

What we’ve been Playing : Brad tried Beat Saber and Super Hot on the Oculus Quest.



Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: