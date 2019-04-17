game of thrones

Opening Banter: In the game of the Comic-Con hotel lottery, we lost.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter saw the new Dark Arts at Hogwarts light show at Universal Studios Hollywood.
    • Brad went to Star Wars Celebration for the first time.
    • Ben visited Sequoia National Park
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Chris read The Last Stone by Mark Bowden and The Filmmaker’s Eye: Learning (and Breaking) the Rules of Cinematic Composition by Gustavo Mercado.
    • Jacob is poking through Best. Movie. Year. Ever by Brian Raftery.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Jacob, Brad, and Ben watched the season premiere episode of Game of Thrones.
    • Peter, Jacob, Ben, and HT watched the new season of Barry.
    • Peter and HT rewatched some of the new Star Wars movies. With all the Star Wars Celebration coverage, Peter went back and watched Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi back to back and has issues. HT rewatched Last Jedi.
    • Peter watched Dark Side of the Ring on Viceland, and revisited Hitman Hart: Wrestling With Shadows (available on YouTube), and also watched The Legend of Cocaine Island on Netflix thanks to the staff’s recommendations last week.
    • Jacob watched the new season of Veep. He also revisited Lincoln.
    • Chris re-watched Mad Max: Fury Road in 4K, and Detour on the Criterion Channel.
    • Brad watched Pet Sematary, rewatched Crazy Rich Asians. Watched the first few episodes of Our Planet.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Little, Tokyo Story on Criterion Channel, new seasons of Jane the Virgin.
    • Ben watched Guava Island, the first two episodes of the original Twilight Zone, and The Lady Vanishes.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter tried Game of Thrones Dragonfire wings at Buffalo Wild Wings.
    • Jacob has been loving Quest protein chips.
    • Brad tried Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade soda.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob is playing Final Fantasy IX on the Nintendo Switch and is still engrossed in Baba is You.

Other Articles Mentioned:

