On the April 17 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: In the game of the Comic-Con hotel lottery, we lost.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter saw the new Dark Arts at Hogwarts light show at Universal Studios Hollywood. Brad went to Star Wars Celebration for the first time. Ben visited Sequoia National Park

What we’ve been Reading : Chris read The Last Stone by Mark Bowden and The Filmmaker’s Eye: Learning (and Breaking) the Rules of Cinematic Composition by Gustavo Mercado. Jacob is poking through Best. Movie. Year. Ever by Brian Raftery.

What we’ve been Watching : Jacob, Brad, and Ben watched the season premiere episode of Game of Thrones . Peter, Jacob, Ben, and HT watched the new season of Barry . Peter and HT rewatched some of the new Star Wars movies. With all the Star Wars Celebration coverage, Peter went back and watched Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi back to back and has issues. HT rewatched Last Jedi . Peter watched Dark Side of the Ring on Viceland, and revisited Hitman Hart: Wrestling With Shadows (available on YouTube), and also watched The Legend of Cocaine Island on Netflix thanks to the staff’s recommendations last week. Jacob watched the new season of Veep . He also revisited Lincoln . Chris re-watched Mad Max: Fury Road in 4K, and Detour on the Criterion Channel. Brad watched Pet Sematary , rewatched Crazy Rich Asians . Watched the first few episodes of Our Planet . Hoai-Tran watched Little, Tokyo Story on Criterion Channel, new seasons of Jane the Virgin . Ben watched Guava Island , the first two episodes of the original Twilight Zone , and The Lady Vanishes .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter tried Game of Thrones Dragonfire wings at Buffalo Wild Wings. Jacob has been loving Quest protein chips . Brad tried Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade soda.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob is playing Final Fantasy IX on the Nintendo Switch and is still engrossed in Baba is You .



