Water Cooler: Game Of Thrones, Aladdin, John Wick 3, Barry, Nausicaa, Shoplifters, Speed, Good Omens, The Silmarillion
Posted on Monday, May 20th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 20, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening banter: We talk about a reader who suggested a t-shirt idea based on our intros.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the Renaissance Pleasure Faire and bought a lightsaber magic wand, and got to sit in TCL’s private box in the TCL Chinese Theatre for the world premiere of John Wick 3.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob is reading The Amusement Park: 900 Years of Thrills and Spills, and the Dreamers and Schemers Who Built Them by Stephen M. Silverman.
- Hoai-Tran started reading The Silmarillion, listening to Phil Dragash’s audiobook of The Lord of the Rings, and read the first manga issue of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind which she received along with the Blu-ray for the film’s 35th anniversary.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Ben watched Aladdin.
- Jacob and Ben watched the season finale of Barry.
- Peter and Jacob saw John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.
- Peter saw Booksmart, started watching Aaron Franklin’s Masterclass, and watched the season finale of Survivor.
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob watched and the first two episodes of Chernobyl.
- Ben watched The Dead Don’t Die, The Night of the Hunter, The Detective, and Shoplifters.
- Chris watch the new Black Mirror, and rewatched Speed, which still rules.
- Hoai-Tran watched Kaili Blues, Dune, and Good Omens.
- Ben and Jacob watched the series finale of Game of Thrones.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter fell in love with the Cauliflower Pizza from Lucifer’s Pizza. He highly recommends the Ringburner at medium spice level.
- Jacob ate some HighKey keto cookies.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob debuted his new Dungeons & Dragons character at a session and is already feeling pretty happy with him.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Phil Dragash’s Lord of the Rings audiobook
- ‘Good Omens’ Review: David Tennant and Michael Sheen Are a Match Made in Heaven
- ‘Game of Thrones’ Ends With Bloody Deaths, Bittersweet Victories, and a New Ruler
