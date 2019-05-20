On the May 20, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening banter: We talk about a reader who suggested a t-shirt idea based on our intros.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to the Renaissance Pleasure Faire and bought a lightsaber magic wand, and got to sit in TCL’s private box in the TCL Chinese Theatre for the world premiere of John Wick 3 . What we’ve been Reading : Jacob is reading The Amusement Park: 900 Years of Thrills and Spills, and the Dreamers and Schemers Who Built Them by Stephen M. Silverman. Hoai-Tran started reading The Silmarillion , listening to Phil Dragash’s audiobook of The Lord of the Rings , and read the first manga issue of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind which she received along with the Blu-ray for the film’s 35th anniversary. What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Ben watched Aladdin . Jacob and Ben watched the season finale of Barry . Peter and Jacob saw John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Peter saw Booksmart , started watching Aaron Franklin ’s Masterclass , and watched the season finale of Survivor.



Jacob watched and the first two episodes of Chernobyl . Ben watched The Dead Don’t Die, The Night of the Hunter, The Detective, and Shoplifters . Chris watch the new Black Mirror , and rewatched Speed , which still rules. Hoai-Tran watched Kaili Blues, Dune , and Good Omens. Ben and Jacob watched the series finale of Game of Thrones.





What we’ve been Eating : Peter fell in love with the Cauliflower Pizza from Lucifer’s Pizza . He highly recommends the Ringburner at medium spice level. Jacob ate some HighKey keto cookies .

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob debuted his new Dungeons & Dragons character at a session and is already feeling pretty happy with him.



Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: