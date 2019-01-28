On the January 28, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Brad, Ben and Chris are at Sundance.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter has been scripting his magic with a group of magician friends. He had a real freak out moment when he accidentally cut too much of his dog Gizmo’s fingernail off and it started bleeding everywhere.
- Jacob spent the entire weekend disconnected from the rest of the world and painting miniatures.
- Hoai-Tran has been doing ballet again.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob continued his manga marathon with some Fullmetal Alchemist.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter is not at Sundance this year and is missing it way more than he expected. He watched Serenity and The Kid Who Would Be King, and got talked into watching the WWE Royal Rumble.
- Jacob continued to binge through Game of Thrones and is very happy/sad about the season finale of The Good Place. He also has an Opinion about this season of True Detective.
- Hoai-Tran has been catching up on Jane the Virgin, saw Serenity and The Kid Who Would Be King.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter discovered a new app called Happy Scale. While at the movie theater he discovered that AMC Theatres have begun adding some low carb snacks.
- Jacob wants to spread the love of Strive cake mix.
- Hoai-Tran made a Vietnamese dessert called Che Dau Trang for a family dinner with her cousins in NYC.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played Treasure Island, Mansions of Madness second edition, and the Nintendo Switch version of Carcassonne. He also picked up the Resident Evil 2 remake.
- Peter has been journaling each day using Day One, and has found it to be very therapeutic.
