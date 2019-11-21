Frozen II charades scene

On the November 21, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: HT is away.

 

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter created his own Twitter account. He went to Disneyland and filmed a video on holiday tips and tricks. Watch the video, and hung up his Christmas and droid trees. Watch the video.
    • Chris adopted a turkey from Farm Sanctuary.
    • Brad wanted to beat the hell out of someone who wouldn’t shut up in a movie theater.
    • Ben turns this into a referendum on what is and isn’t acceptable in theaters with a list of inexplicable behavior he’s witnessed over the past few weeks.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Ben read The Art of Game of Thrones
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and Ben saw Frozen II.
    • Jacob and Brad watched Ford v Ferrari.
    • Peter watched The Mandalorian but you can hear all about that in the Friday podcasts. He also checked out the first two episodes of Encore on Disney+ and Survivor.
    • Jacob watched The Crown season 3.
    • Chris watched 21 Bridges, Klaus, and Cop Land
    • Brad watched Marriage Story and The Irishman.
    • Ben watched Uncut Gems, the Fleabag one-woman show, The Souvenir, and re-watched Portrait of a Lady on Fire
  • What we’ve been Eating:
  • What we’ve been Playing:

 

