Water Cooler: Force Friday, Joker, Gemini Man, Watchmen, Dark Harbor, Marianne, House of Torment, What Lies Beneath
Posted on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: WE ARE ALL BACK TOGETHER!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went on a Triple Force Friday hunt and found the shelves mostly empty. Watch our vlog about the adventure. Peter experienced Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor for the first time ever. A video of that adventure is also now online.
- Jacob went to the House of Torment haunted house and is embarking on a haunted house road trip.
- Brad was disappointed in Triple Force Friday offerings, but still bought a few things.
- Ben celebrated his birthday in Hawaii.
- Hoai-Tran has been running around New York Comic-Con.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read Ring by Koji Suzuki.
- Ben read The ABC Murders by Agatha Christie.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Chris saw Gemini Man in 120 frames per second, and Ben saw it in 24 frames per second.
- Peter has also been watching the new season of Survivor: Island of the Idols.
- Brad saw Joker. Peter and Jacob also saw Joker (for Peter it was a second time), but we talked about that on Monday’s spoiler discussion.
- Brad watched In the Shadow of the Moon.
- Jacob watched the first episode of Marianne, Final Prayer, What Lies Beneath, The Thomas Crown Affair, and finally started season 2 of Succession.
- Ben watched The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Furie.
- Chris watched Haunt.
- Hoai-Tran saw the pilot of Watchmen, finally saw Parasite.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter tried Fanta Strawberry Zombie Fusion at AMC Theatres. It’s a special exclusive Halloween flavor in the Coke freestyle machine.
- Brad tried, Fanta Bewitched Orange Elixir, Cinnamon Coca-Cola, Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Mountain Dew Maui Burst.
All the other stuff you need to know:
