gemini man high frame rate

On the October 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: WE ARE ALL BACK TOGETHER!

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter went on a Triple Force Friday hunt and found the shelves mostly empty. Watch our vlog about the adventure. Peter experienced Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor for the first time ever. A video of that adventure is also now online.
    • Jacob went to the House of Torment haunted house and is embarking on a haunted house road trip.
    • Brad was disappointed in Triple Force Friday offerings, but still bought a few things.
    • Ben celebrated his birthday in Hawaii.
    • Hoai-Tran has been running around New York Comic-Con.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read Ring by Koji Suzuki.
    • Ben read The ABC Murders by Agatha Christie.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and Chris saw Gemini Man in 120 frames per second, and Ben saw it in 24 frames per second. 
    • Peter has also been watching the new season of Survivor: Island of the Idols.
    • Brad saw Joker. Peter and Jacob also saw Joker (for Peter it was a second time), but we talked about that on Monday’s spoiler discussion. 
    • Brad watched In the Shadow of the Moon.
    • Jacob watched the first episode of Marianne, Final Prayer, What Lies Beneath, The Thomas Crown Affair, and finally started season 2 of Succession.
    • Ben watched The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Furie
    • Chris watched Haunt
    • Hoai-Tran saw the pilot of Watchmen, finally saw Parasite.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter tried Fanta Strawberry Zombie Fusion at AMC Theatres. It’s a special exclusive Halloween flavor in the Coke freestyle machine.
    • Brad tried, Fanta Bewitched Orange Elixir, Cinnamon Coca-Cola, Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Mountain Dew Maui Burst.

 

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Water Cooler

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.