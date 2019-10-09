On the October 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: WE ARE ALL BACK TOGETHER!

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went on a Triple Force Friday hunt and found the shelves mostly empty. Watch our vlog about the adventure . Peter experienced Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor for the first time ever. A video of that adventure is also now online . Jacob went to the House of Torment haunted house and is embarking on a haunted house road trip. Brad was disappointed in Triple Force Friday offerings, but still bought a few things. Ben celebrated his birthday in Hawaii. Hoai-Tran has been running around New York Comic-Con.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read Ring by Koji Suzuki. Ben read The ABC Murders by Agatha Christie.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Chris saw Gemini Man in 120 frames per second, and Ben saw it in 24 frames per second. Peter has also been watching the new season of Survivor: Island of the Idols . Brad saw Joker . Peter and Jacob also saw Joker (for Peter it was a second time), but we talked about that on Monday’s spoiler discussion. Brad watched In the Shadow of the Moon . Jacob watched the first episode of Marianne , Final Prayer , What Lies Beneath , The Thomas Crown Affair , and finally started season 2 of Succession . Ben watched The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Furie . Chris watched Haunt . Hoai-Tran saw the pilot of Watchmen, finally saw Parasite .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter tried Fanta Strawberry Zombie Fusion at AMC Theatres. It’s a special exclusive Halloween flavor in the Coke freestyle machine. Brad tried, Fanta Bewitched Orange Elixir , Cinnamon Coca-Cola, Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Mountain Dew Maui Burst .





All the other stuff you need to know: