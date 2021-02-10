On the February 10, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Brad is out but we expect him back next week.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to the Frank and Sons Collectibles Show for the first time ever, and made a custom Funko Pop at the Funko Hollywood Store. Also Peter wants to plug his How We Met video . Jacob’s cat had surgery, and he got the COVID vaccine. Hoai-Tran attended a virtual wedding, is preparing for Lunar New Year.

What we’ve been Reading : Hoai-Tran has been reading The Removed through her new Book of the Month subscription.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter watched For All Mankind season 2 on AppleTV+. HT watched The Sound of Music , the latter half of High Society, and Olympus Has Fallen . Jacob watched Saw , Saw II , and Saw III . He’s also rewatching Penny Dreadful . Chris watched Battleship , Greenland , and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar . Ben finished his rewatch of Lost , rewatched Rope , and watched Meet Me in St. Louis .



