On the February 10, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Brad is out but we expect him back next week.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter went to the Frank and Sons Collectibles Show for the first time ever, and made a custom Funko Pop at the Funko Hollywood Store. Also Peter wants to plug his How We Met video.
    • Jacob’s cat had surgery, and he got the COVID vaccine.
    • Hoai-Tran attended a virtual wedding, is preparing for Lunar New Year.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Hoai-Tran has been reading The Removed through her new Book of the Month subscription.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter watched For All Mankind season 2 on AppleTV+.
    • HT watched The Sound of Music, the latter half of High Society, and Olympus Has Fallen.
    • Jacob watched Saw, Saw II, and Saw III. He’s also rewatching Penny Dreadful.
    • Chris watched Battleship, Greenland, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.
    • Ben finished his rewatch of Lost, rewatched Rope, and watched Meet Me in St. Louis.

