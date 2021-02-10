Water Cooler: For All Mankind, Lost, Battleship, Sound of Music, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Saw, Olympus Has Fallen, Rope
Posted on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 10, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Brad is out but we expect him back next week.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the Frank and Sons Collectibles Show for the first time ever, and made a custom Funko Pop at the Funko Hollywood Store. Also Peter wants to plug his How We Met video.
- Jacob’s cat had surgery, and he got the COVID vaccine.
- Hoai-Tran attended a virtual wedding, is preparing for Lunar New Year.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Hoai-Tran has been reading The Removed through her new Book of the Month subscription.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter watched For All Mankind season 2 on AppleTV+.
- HT watched The Sound of Music, the latter half of High Society, and Olympus Has Fallen.
- Jacob watched Saw, Saw II, and Saw III. He’s also rewatching Penny Dreadful.
- Chris watched Battleship, Greenland, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.
- Ben finished his rewatch of Lost, rewatched Rope, and watched Meet Me in St. Louis.
