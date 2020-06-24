quarantine stream floor is lava

On the June 24, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter got a haircut! He went back to Universal Citywalk Hollywood, and saw friends for the first time in three months.
    • Brad got an Apple Watch from his girlfriend, and is trying to figure out how to maximize its potential
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and Chris watched Floor is Lava.
    • Jacob and Chris watched Warning: Do Not Play and You Should Have Left.
    • Peter saw The Lovebirds on Netflix, and loved Undertaker: The Last Ride on WWE Network.
    • Jacob watched Brahms: The Boy II, Becky, The Assent, and season one of What We Do in the Shadows.
    • Chris watched I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, A League of Their Own, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and The Adventures of Tintin.
    • Ben watched The Painter and the Thief.
    • Brad watched Crawl and Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
    • Hoai-Tran watched The King of Staten Island, Eurovision Song Contest, Volver, A Whisker Away, and Dororo.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter has been eating Ritz Crisp Thins.
    • Brad tried Baconator Pringles, Henry Weinhard’s Root Beer, and Mama Cozzi’s Breakfast Pizza
    • Jacob tried Teremana tequila. 
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob has been playing Invisible Inc. and played through all of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan.

 

