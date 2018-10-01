First Man Trailer

On the October 1, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Jacob is back!

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Jacob attended Fantastic Fest.
    • Brad is starting to hunt down new Christmas ornaments
  • What we’ve been Reading:
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter saw First Man, and watched the finale of America’s Got Talent, the premiere episode of Survivor and the pilot episodes of Maniac and Manifest.
    • Chris watched Skyscraper and the new season of Channel Zero.
    • Brad watched Girls Trip and rewatched Little Giants.
    • Jacob watched Hell House LLC 2 and a bunch of Fantastic Fest movies.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter is in full diet mode, and has lost 13 pounds so far and counting. He ate with family and friends at Maggiano’s Italian Restaurant and the struggle was real.
    • Brad stumbled upon weird Los Pollos Hermanos chocolates
    • Jacob ate far too much Alamo Drafthouse food and wants to die.

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.