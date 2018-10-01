Water Cooler: First Man, Survivor, Manifest, Skyscraper, Channel Zero, Little Giants, Hell House LLC 2, Los Pollos Hermanos Chocolates
Posted on Monday, October 1st, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 1, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Jacob is back!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob attended Fantastic Fest.
- Brad is starting to hunt down new Christmas ornaments
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Peter has been reading AbracaDAMMIT! Disaster Stories & Life Lessons From the World’s Top Magicians by Benjamin Zabin.
- Jacob has been reading Cryptozoology A to Z.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter saw First Man, and watched the finale of America’s Got Talent, the premiere episode of Survivor and the pilot episodes of Maniac and Manifest.
- Chris watched Skyscraper and the new season of Channel Zero.
- Brad watched Girls Trip and rewatched Little Giants.
- Jacob watched Hell House LLC 2 and a bunch of Fantastic Fest movies.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter is in full diet mode, and has lost 13 pounds so far and counting. He ate with family and friends at Maggiano’s Italian Restaurant and the struggle was real.
- Brad stumbled upon weird Los Pollos Hermanos chocolates
- Jacob ate far too much Alamo Drafthouse food and wants to die.
