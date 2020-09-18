Water Cooler: Fargo, The Social Dilemma, Beetlejuice, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Unpregnant, Death Becomes Her, The Princess Bride, Top Golf,
Posted on Friday, September 18th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 18, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Jacob is out sick.
At The Water Cooler:
-
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Top Golf in Las Vegas.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Hoai-Tran re-read The Tombs of Atuan.
- Ben read If Beale Street Could Talk.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter watched The King of Staten Island, The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Teenage Bountyhunters on Netflix.
- Brad watched Class Action Park, Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, and The Social Dilemma
- Hoai-Tran watched I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Lovers Rock, and Death Becomes Her.
- Chris watched Beetlejuice and Fargo season 4.
- Ben watched The Princess Bride Live Read, The Journey of Natty Gann, Jimi Hendrix, and Unpregnant.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter loves Poultrygram.
- Brad tried Dunkin Donuts Cereals, Biscoff Sandwich Cookies and Ice Cream, Mountain Dew Voodew, McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets, Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad played Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, unlocked all the fighters in Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Peter played The Sims: Star Wars Journey to Batuu. Watch the livestream.
- What we’ve been Doing:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.