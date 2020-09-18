death becomes her

On the September 18, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Jacob is out sick.

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • Peter went to Top Golf in Las Vegas.
    • What we’ve been Reading:
      • Hoai-Tran re-read The Tombs of Atuan.
      • Ben read If Beale Street Could Talk.
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Peter watched The King of Staten Island, The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Teenage Bountyhunters on Netflix.
      • Brad watched Class Action Park, Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, and The Social Dilemma
      • Hoai-Tran watched I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Lovers Rock, and Death Becomes Her.
      • Chris watched Beetlejuice and Fargo season 4.
      • Ben watched The Princess Bride Live Read, The Journey of Natty Gann, Jimi Hendrix, and Unpregnant.
    • What we’ve been Eating:
      • Peter loves Poultrygram.
      • Brad tried Dunkin Donuts Cereals, Biscoff Sandwich Cookies and Ice Cream, Mountain Dew Voodew, McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets, Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger
    • What we’ve been Playing:
      • Brad played Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, unlocked all the fighters in Smash Bros. Ultimate
      • Peter played The Sims: Star Wars Journey to Batuu. Watch the livestream.

 

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Water Cooler

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.