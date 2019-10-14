el camino early buzz

On the October 14, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Jacob took a trip to the DFW metroplex for a massive haunted house weekend, including Cutting Edge, Dark Hour, Reindeer Manor, and Screams Park.
    • Peter went to Los Angeles Comic-Con, which was insanely busy. And he also went to Disneyland, which was also insanely busy. Kitra built a lightsaber!
    • Ben saw the touring Broadway version of Anastasia
    • Brad threw out his back and is feeling very old because of it
    • Hoai-Tran attended Amazon’s Modern Love premiere party and met up with two-thirds of SlashFilmCast.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob has been perusing The New Annotated H.P. Lovecraft: Beyond Arkham from Leslie S. Klinger.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter, Chris, Hoai-Tran, and Ben watched El Camino.
    • Peter saw Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit.
    • Ben watched Anastasia (the movie), Joker, and In the Shadow of the Moon
    • Hoai-Tran saw Motherless Brooklyn.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Jacob learned that fried fair food…kinda’ stinks? And he will sing the white, suburban praises of On The Border.
    • Brad tried Peanut Butter and Jelly Puffs cereal from Aldi.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Peter experienced Deadwood Mansion at Sandbox VR for a friend’s birthday.

