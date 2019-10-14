Water Cooler: El Camino, Joker, Favorite Chain Restaurants, Dallas Haunted Houses, Anastasia, Motherless Brooklyn & More
Posted on Monday, October 14th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 14, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob took a trip to the DFW metroplex for a massive haunted house weekend, including Cutting Edge, Dark Hour, Reindeer Manor, and Screams Park.
- Peter went to Los Angeles Comic-Con, which was insanely busy. And he also went to Disneyland, which was also insanely busy. Kitra built a lightsaber!
- Ben saw the touring Broadway version of Anastasia
- Brad threw out his back and is feeling very old because of it
- Hoai-Tran attended Amazon’s Modern Love premiere party and met up with two-thirds of SlashFilmCast.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob has been perusing The New Annotated H.P. Lovecraft: Beyond Arkham from Leslie S. Klinger.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter, Chris, Hoai-Tran, and Ben watched El Camino.
- Peter saw Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit.
- Ben watched Anastasia (the movie), Joker, and In the Shadow of the Moon
- Hoai-Tran saw Motherless Brooklyn.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Jacob learned that fried fair food…kinda’ stinks? And he will sing the white, suburban praises of On The Border.
- Brad tried Peanut Butter and Jelly Puffs cereal from Aldi.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter experienced Deadwood Mansion at Sandbox VR for a friend’s birthday.
