On the November 7, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival, and you can watch it on video. He also went to Disneyland to check out all the new Christmas merch and Kitra built a BB-unit droid in Galaxy’s Edge.
- Jacob bought a new hat.
- Ben saw a Live Read of Brian K. Vaughan’s Roundtable and attended a Q&A for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read The Photography of Game of Thrones
- Hoai-Tran read a webcomic Lore Olympus.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Brad watched the first episodes of The Imagineering Story, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Marvel Hero Project.
- Brad watched the first episodes of High School Musical: The Musical, The Series, and Encore!
- Peter and Brad caught up on Watchmen.
- Jacob watched The Gallows Act II and the new Jeopardy! collections on Netflix
- Chris finally saw Parasite and also Midway.
- Ben did the strangest double feature ever with The Haunting and Little Women (1994), watched the first two episodes of Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner, and saw Last Christmas
- Peter watched a lot of AppleTV+ screeners. First he wants to talk about the poll and the horrible UI. He watched the entire season of The Morning Show, saw all but the last two episodes of For All Mankind, and tried to watch See. He also started watching Danny Elfman’s Masterclass. He’s also watching Survivor, where the last episode had a heated argument over the sexism of the idea of an all-woman alliance.
- Brad also watched first episode of Queer Eye: We’re In Japan, Little Mermaid Live. Caught The Lighthouse, Countdown and Terminator: Dark Fate.
- Hoai-Tran did a Halloween double feature of Dial M for Murder and Train to Busan, watched The Apartment, Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U, and rewatched His Girl Friday.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Fried Onion Ring flavored Pringles, Sweet Cinnamon Kit Kats, Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream, Krispy Kreme Pie Donuts, and is glad Merry Mash-Up Mountain Dew and White Fudge Covered Oreos are back.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter is trying to give 1.5x speed Podcast listening another chance.
- Jacob only wants to play Crokinole right now.
All the other stuff you need to know:
