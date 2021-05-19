Cruella Teaser

On the May 19, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter returned to Disney California Adventure for the first time in over a year and got a peek at Avengers Campus. Watch it here.
    • Jacob got a new iPhone 12, bought new shoes, and he’s having floors replaced, so he’s broke, help. 
  • What we’ve been Reading:
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and Jacob watched Disney’s Cruella
    • Jacob and Chris watched Haunted season 3.
    • Peter watched Cruel Summer.
    • Chris watched The Woman in the Window, and Last Action Hero.
    • Ben watched Confidentially Connie, Summertime, and more Star Trek: Lower Decks.
    • Brad watched Those Who Wish Me Dead, rewatched Clifford
    • Hoai-Tran watched A Quiet Place Part II, In the Heights, Mitchells vs. The Machines, Days of Being Wild, and started watching Invincible.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Ghostbusters: Afterlife Cereal, Lindt Double Chocolate Truffles, Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Burger King’s new Ch’King Sandwich, and McDonald’s Sprite Lymonade Slushie

