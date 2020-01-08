On the January 8, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: It’s 2020 and Peter is back!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went on a big trip to Walt Disney World and accidentally stole a bag at Best Buy. He spent New Years Eve at Universal Studios. And went to the Shag gallery in Palm Springs where he got to hang out with Kevin Smith and bought Shag’s Summer of 77 print.
- Jacob had pieces of his back removed.
- Brad went to Utah for Christmas
- Hoai-Tran visited the Newseum in D.C. before it closed forever.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read Dead Mountain and Duel in the Sun.
- Chris read Robin by Dave Itzkoff.
- Hoai-Tran read The Secret Commonwealth, got an illustrated collection of Ursula K. LeGuin’s Earthsea books.
- Peter has been reading Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker: A Visual Dictionary.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Brad, Jacob, HT, Ben, and Chris watched John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch
- Peter, HT, Jacob, and Ben watched Marriage Story.
- Peter, HT and Jacob watched Uncut Gems
- Peter and Brad watched The Movies that Made Us.
- Brad, Chris and HT watched Cats.
- Peter watched Don’t Fuck With Cats, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Toys That Made Us, Magic For Humans season 2, and You season 2.
- Jacob watched Doom: Annihilation and Little Women.
- Hoai-Tran watched Luce, Klaus, Dolemite is My Name, A Hidden Life, Atlantics, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Pain and Glory, saw the new season of Terrace House.
- Ben got the Twin Peaks: From Z to A box set, watched The Staircase, Gosford Park, and Killing Eve Season 2
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Jacob has transitioned to low-calorie and is giving Keto a break for now.
- Brad tried Mountain Dew Violet, Butter Pecan Lindt Chocolate Truffles, Dipped Skittles, Cocoa Puffs with Lucky Charms Marshmallows, Fruit Loops Pop-Tarts
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob re-played a bunch of Dark Souls and started playing Control.
- Brad learned how to play Canasta, listened to To Live and Die in LA
