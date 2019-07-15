Water Cooler Cage in the Park

On the July 15, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter

 

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Hoai-Tran went to the Long Island Aquarium to see alligators eat rats for the Crawl junket, witnessed the “Cage in the Park” rendition of Face/Off in Prospect Park.
    • Ben hiked Half Dome in Yosemite National Park
    • Jacob is going to invite the crew to debate the purpose of a sign in a Chipotle parking lot.
    • Brad helped plan the game flow for his friend’s Escape Room.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob has been enjoying King-Size Kirby and read the final issue of The Walking Dead.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Jacob and HT watched Stuber.
    • Chris and HT watched Crawl.
    • Chris watched the new Hellboy, and Shazam.
    • Brad watched Annabelle Comes Home, the first episode of Being Funny, the first episode of The Movies on CNN
    • Hoai-Tran watched Stranger Things 3, Woman at War, The Farewell, and The Dark Crystal.
    • Jacob watched Halloween III: Season of the Witch, The Dark, and fell into an endless Bar Rescue marathon.
    • Ben watched A Matter of Life and Death, It’s a Wonderful World, Tickled and The Tickle King, and started watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad had a Fried Pop-Tart at the county fair, tried Birthday Cake Froot Loops, tried Burger King’s new Crispy Taco
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob played Chinatown and Black Hole Council.

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

