Water Cooler: Cage in the Park, Half Dome, Crawl, The Farewell, Being Funny, A Matter of Life and Death
Posted on Monday, July 15th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the July 15, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Hoai-Tran went to the Long Island Aquarium to see alligators eat rats for the Crawl junket, witnessed the “Cage in the Park” rendition of Face/Off in Prospect Park.
- Ben hiked Half Dome in Yosemite National Park
- Jacob is going to invite the crew to debate the purpose of a sign in a Chipotle parking lot.
- Brad helped plan the game flow for his friend’s Escape Room.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob has been enjoying King-Size Kirby and read the final issue of The Walking Dead.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob and HT watched Stuber.
- Chris and HT watched Crawl.
- Chris watched the new Hellboy, and Shazam.
- Brad watched Annabelle Comes Home, the first episode of Being Funny, the first episode of The Movies on CNN
- Hoai-Tran watched Stranger Things 3, Woman at War, The Farewell, and The Dark Crystal.
- Jacob watched Halloween III: Season of the Witch, The Dark, and fell into an endless Bar Rescue marathon.
- Ben watched A Matter of Life and Death, It’s a Wonderful World, Tickled and The Tickle King, and started watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad had a Fried Pop-Tart at the county fair, tried Birthday Cake Froot Loops, tried Burger King’s new Crispy Taco
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played Chinatown and Black Hole Council.
