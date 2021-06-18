On the June 18, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editorial Director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Orlando Florida for the grand opening of the VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. It was an experience going from mask-mandated California to Maskless Florida, including some interesting Uber rides. Oh and did I mention it was really really hot?
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Hoai-Tran read Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner, is reading Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, is distraught at having caught up with the Haikyu!! anime and has been reading the manga but it’s not the same.
- Brad started reading Slimed!: An Oral History of Nickelodeon’s Golden Age
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Hoai-Tran watched Black Widow.
- Peter, Hoai-Tran, Brad, and Ben watched Luca.
- Peter, Brad, and Ben watched In The Heights.
- Hoai-Tran and Ben watched Bo Burnham’s Inside.
- Hoai-Tran watched Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down and Zola.
- Ben watched Enter the Dragon and Foreign Correspondent.
- Brad watched The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Jimmy Dean’s Breakfast Nuggets, Barq’s Root Beer Float Push-Ups, Lucky Charms Marshmallow Clusters cereal.
