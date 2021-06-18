

On the June 18, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editorial Director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Jacob and Chris aren’t here this week.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to Orlando Florida for the grand opening of the VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. It was an experience going from mask-mandated California to Maskless Florida, including some interesting Uber rides. Oh and did I mention it was really really hot?

What we’ve been Reading : Hoai-Tran read Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner, is reading Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, is distraught at having caught up with the Haikyu!! anime and has been reading the manga but it’s not the same. Brad started reading Slimed!: An Oral History of Nickelodeon’s Golden Age

What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Hoai-Tran watched Black Widow . Peter, Hoai-Tran, Brad, and Ben watched Luca . Peter, Brad, and Ben watched In The Heights . Hoai-Tran and Ben watched Bo Burnham’s Inside . Hoai-Tran watched Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down and Zola . Ben watched Enter the Dragon and Foreign Correspondent . Brad watched The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Jimmy Dean’s Breakfast Nuggets , Barq’s Root Beer Float Push-Ups , Lucky Charms Marshmallow Clusters cereal.



All the other stuff you need to know:

