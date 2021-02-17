On the February 17, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter is out, and Jacob is in a disaster zone.

In The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Brad has been dealing with a terrible life-changing event. HT celebrated Lunar New Year with a drop-off potluck. What we’ve been Reading : Ben read Dreams From My Father What we’ve been Watching : Ben and Chris watched Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel Ben and Brad watched Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar



Ben and HT To All the Boys: Always and Forever .

Ben watched Judas and the Black Messiah . Brad watched Friends season 5 HT watched Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Framing Britney Spears .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Ultimate Cheddar Doritos , Chile Limon Fritos , Queso and Chile Crujitos , Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Crisps , and Coca Cola with Coffee



