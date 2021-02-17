Water Cooler: Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Framing Britney Spears, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and More
Posted on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 17, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter: Peter is out, and Jacob is in a disaster zone.
In The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Brad has been dealing with a terrible life-changing event.
- HT celebrated Lunar New Year with a drop-off potluck.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read Dreams From My Father
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben and Chris watched Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
- Ben and Brad watched Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Ben and HT To All the Boys: Always and Forever.
- Ben watched Judas and the Black Messiah.
- Brad watched Friends season 5
- HT watched Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Framing Britney Spears.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Ultimate Cheddar Doritos, Chile Limon Fritos, Queso and Chile Crujitos, Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Crisps, and Coca Cola with Coffee
