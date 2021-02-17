Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

On the February 17, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter is out, and Jacob is in a disaster zone.

 

In The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • Brad has been dealing with a terrible life-changing event.
      • HT celebrated Lunar New Year with a drop-off potluck.
    • What we’ve been Reading:
      • Ben read Dreams From My Father
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Ben and Chris watched Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel 
      • Ben and Brad watched Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

 

  • Ben and HT To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

 

    • Ben watched Judas and the Black Messiah
    • Brad watched Friends season 5
    • HT watched Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Framing Britney Spears.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Ultimate Cheddar Doritos, Chile Limon Fritos, Queso and Chile Crujitos, Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Crisps, and Coca Cola with Coffee

 

