On the July 16, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Managing Editor Jacob Hall, Weekend Editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to Disneyland (again) and rode The Incredicoaster at night. Used his AMC A-List a couple times, observations about the three movies a week, not checking IDs, Premiere lines and AMC Dine-In Theatres. Ben went to a Film Independent Member Screening of Blindspotting and saw a Q&A with the cast Jacob indulged in the Criterion Collection sale at Barnes & Noble and has to deal with a wrecking ball of a cat. Chris went to a set visit in Montreal, and it was the coolest thing ever, except for the flying part, which was terrifying. Brad went to his county fair, attended The Purple Madness Prince tribute concert, tried not to die from strep throat What we’ve been Reading : Chris is reading Anything You Can Imagine: Peter Jackson and the Making of Middle-earth by Ian Nathan. Jacob has been reading the KOBOLD Guide to Gamemastering . What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw Mission: Impossible – Fallout in IMAX, saw Skyscraper . And Sorry To Bother You , and watched the first couple episodes of On My Block . Ben watched Skyscraper, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Godfather, and Sharp Objects Hoai-Tran watched Mission: Impossible II for the first time, saw Leave No Trace, can now call herself a My Hero Academia fan. Chris watched A Walk Among the Tombstones , rewatched In The Mouth of Madness for the hundredth or so time and revisited The Dark Knight for the 10th Anniversary. Jacob watched Mamma Mia! , The Devil’s Doorway , The Babysitter , and a number of terrible horror movies Brad finished Great News Season 2, The Phantom



What we’ve been Eating : Brad ate some fair food, including a ribeye burger, also a Milka Chips Ahoy chocolate bar Ben went to a specialty soda store What we’ve been Playing : Jacob has been planning to get into Arkham Horror: The Card Game. Peter backed Cthulhu: Death May Die on Kickstarter.



Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

Please feel free to send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!

Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.