The most recent episode of Watchmen went back in time to show us the birth of costumed crimefighters. It also gave us a fleeting glimpse of the Minutemen, the original crime-fighting team that would inspire superheroes for years to come. Most of the members of the Minutemen were out-of-focus and in the background in the episode itself, but a new photo released by HBO gives us a nice, clear look at them.

There’s always one joker who kneels in front. pic.twitter.com/mpdzp8v8zg — HBO (@HBO) November 25, 2019

Behold: The Minutemen. From left to right: Silhouette, Mothman, Dollar Bill, Nite Owl, Captain Metropolis, Silk Spectre, Hooded Justice, and, kneeling in front, The Comedian. The most recent episode of Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being“, revealed the origins of Hooded Justice, and had the character spend some quality time with Captain Metropolis, AKA Nelson Gardner. The rest of the team, however, didn’t get much facetime.

For the sake of comparison, here’s the same team in the Watchmen movie.

