How many twists can you pile into one series? If anyone can overload a series with shocking turns, it’s Damon Lindelof, who practically made twists his bread and butter in series like Lost and The Leftovers. And it looks like HBO’s Watchmen will be no exception. In the wake of the cliffhanger at the end of last night’s Watchmen premiere, HBO has released a Watchmen season trailer that somehow teases even more twists and turns for the comic book series. Watch the Watchmen season trailer below.

Watchmen Season Trailer

Watchmen sure knows how to start a show, but can it keep it going for eight more episodes? Judging by the intriguing, action-packed Watchmen season trailer, that answer is yes. The sneak peek at the rest of the nine-episode season is full of tantalizing teases and introductions of both new and old characters that only serve to get us more excited for the rest of the season.

Jean Smart makes her entrance as Laurie Blake, the legacy character from the original Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons graphic novel. Now an FBI agent, she has renounced her vigilante life, but seems to get dragged back in in the aftermath of the events taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hong Chau appears as the vigilante Lady Trieu, who may be making ripples that others aren’t happy about. And there’s the mysterious character played by Jeremy Irons who is definitely, probably Adrian Veidt, the villain behind the squid-ening of the graphic novel and who is potentially planning a new disaster.

Watchmen made its highly-anticipated premiere last night to rave reviews and mounting buzz. It’s a satisfying result for the nerve-wracked Lindelof, who believes himself to be cursed by Alan Moore. In gratitude to the Watchmen audience, the series creator and executive producer re-published an old letter on Instagram with a new caption aimed at fans.

“Many ticks and many tocks since I first wrote this,” Lindelof wrote in his Instagram caption. “Watchmen changed my life. It taught me how to tell stories and 33 years after I first read it, I am still in awe of this masterpiece. Love or hate the finished product, here’s what we did and why we did it.”

Watchmen airs on HBO on Sunday nights.