“The end is nigh.”

That phrase has been used in the marketing for HBO’s Watchmen since it first began to ramp up, but now it’s true on a meta level: the final episode of the exceptional first season (and maybe even the series as a whole) airs this coming Sunday night, and HBO has dropped one last trailer to get us hyped. As if we needed any additional reasons to be excited.

Watchmen Season Finale Trailer

Creator/showrunner Damon Lindelof hasn’t yet committed to returning for another season of Watchmen, but he’s gone out of his way to assure audiences that this season will not end on a cliffhanger: all of the big questions will be answered, and he and his writers’ room purposefully tried to craft a satisfying conclusion. After seeing the magic they’ve worked with this series so far, I have full faith that they’ll be able to pull it off.

As for this trailer itself, it certainly looks like Senator Joe Keene (James Wolk) is stepping into the equivalent of an intrinsic field generator to try to become the new Dr. Manhattan and fulfill the ultimate plan of Cyclops/the Seventh Kavalry. Will he actually be successful? Could the show be dark enough to give a white supremacist such unimaginable power? My guess is yes…but only temporarily. Because as this trailer indicates, the Millennium Tower is finally going to be turned on. What exactly does that thing do? We don’t know. But I suspect it may have something to do with destroying Dr. Manhattan’s powers – whether that be Jon Osterman, or whoever happens to hold that title at the moment when it powers up.

And what about Adrian Veidt? Has he been in Tulsa for a while already, or has he still yet to arrive in the city? And how will his storyline collide with that of Lady Trieu, Angela, Jon, Laurie, Looking Glass, and the rest? Aside from expecting a reveal that Veidt is Lady Trieu’s adopted father, I have no earthly idea how he’ll factor in – but I can’t wait to find out. What if Lube Man becomes the new Doctor Manhattan? I can see it now: a 100-foot-high Lube Man stomping through Tulsa, dousing himself with lube and doing a running slide down main street.

The final episode of Watchmen season one airs this Sunday night, December 15, 2019, at 9pm ET on HBO.