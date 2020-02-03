Ever since HBO’s brilliant drama series Watchmen went off the air, fans have been wondering if showrunner Damon Lindelof would be coming back for a second season. And while the writer/producer has already made his thoughts very clear, interest in the show is so high that he’ll likely be fielding questions about the future of the show for a long time.

So here we are, with Lindelof providing yet another Watchmen season 2 update that essentially boils down to the same thing he’s said before: he might come back for another batch of episodes, but don’t hold your breath.

Watchmen won Best New Series at the Writers Guild of America awards, and Deadline caught up with him to ask if anything has changed about a potential second season. Here’s what he had to say:

“I never wanna close the door completely because if two, three years from now I say, ‘I just had another idea,’ it will be that much harder to open. But I would say it’s barely ajar. I think that there are no current plans to make any more Watchmen. If the idea comes, I would be enthusiastic about it. The idea may not come from me. I would be super excited about it coming from someone else. So my position hasn’t changed.”

Back in December, Lindelof told Rolling Stone, “Every single idea that we had is onscreen and presented in these nine episodes. And there isn’t anything that occurred to us that was like, ‘Oh, that would be a good Season Two. We should save that.’ Everything that we wanted to do, we did. So I feel like the plate is empty. There’s nothing rattling around in my brain right now that feels like a compulsion to do more.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, HBO head of programming Casey Bloys implied that despite Watchmen‘s success with audiences, the premium channel is not especially interested in moving on to a second season without Lindelof at the helm…at least, not right now:

“Where we left it with Damon was he’s thinking about what he wants to do and I’m taking his lead on that. If he has an idea that he’s excited about, then I’m excited; if he wants to do something else, then that’s what I want to do…I think Damon did a brilliant job. It is so much from his brain — obviously I know there was the underlying IP — but the reinvention and the world is so much from his brain that it’s hard to imagine somebody else doing it. Not to say it can’t be done, but right now I’m just giving Damon the time he needs to think about what he wants to do, creatively, next.”

So the waiting game begins. Will HBO have the patience to wait for Lindelof to maybe, eventually, one day become inspired enough to return to this series? Will they move on without him? Or will they just let that single season exist as a terrific standalone limited series and leave it at that? We’re very curious about the future of this show, so we’ll pass along any updates as soon as we hear them.